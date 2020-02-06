Donald Trump's first speech after his impeachment was a victory round

Advertisement

In a not surprising result of the impeachment proceedings against the Senate, the Senate’s GOP majority voted on 5 February to acquit President Donald Trump for the two charges of impeachment against him. The next day, Thursday, February 6, Trump made his first speech after his acquittal against the impeachment, in which he denounced the impeachment procedure as “bad” and “corrupt”, thanked his legal team and essentially put in a winning round ,

When Trump was on the podium for the first time before he testified, he received extensive applause. As is typical for Trump, the president began his statements by calling the impeachment process a “very unfair situation” and claiming “everyone wanted to come” to see his acquittal.

“We had the witch hunt, it started the day we got down the elevator,” Trump said, “and it never really stopped. We’ve been going through this for three years. It was bad, it was corrupt.” they were dirty cops, treats and liars, and that shouldn’t happen to any other president. “

Advertisement

Trump then referred to his government’s achievements, pointing out that in the early years of his tenure, he achieved more than previous presidents. He then repeated that he had “done nothing wrong” on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and held up a copy of the Washington Post to show participants the title on the front page: “Trump Acquitted”.

Although Trump dismissed the impeachment proceedings and former Special Envoy Robert Müller’s investigation in Russia as “bullsh * t”, he greeted much of his speech to Republican lawmakers who defended him prior to impeachment and impeachment. While the Americans saw a feud between Trump and Mitch McConnell in 2017, the President had nothing but praise for the Senate majority leader during his February 6 statement. The president praised McConnell for his “fantastic job” during the impeachment process against Trump and for the confirmation of nearly 200 federal judges, including two Supreme Court judges.

From there, Trump praised numerous House and Senate Republicans – including Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, Josh Hawley from Missouri, Kelly Loeffler from Georgia, Kelly Armstrong from North Dakota and Devin Nunes from California – for his support. Speaking for Utah Senator Mike Lee, Trump criticized Mitt Lee’s Senate colleague in Utah, Mitt Romney, who had voted against Trump’s acquittal. And when he thanked House Chairman Kevin McCarthy, Trump said he would support McCarthy’s offer to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

Trump certainly did not remain silent during his speech about the Democrats who led the impeachment process. He described Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff as “malignant”, “terrible”, “evil” and “sick”. He also criticized Democrats’ immigration and health policies, suggesting that his impeachment and acquittal did indeed increase his election numbers A recent Gallup poll found that Trump had achieved his personal top rating of 49%, despite the Washington Post’s rating of one Attributed to decline in Democrats who responded to polls.

Trump closed his remarks with thanks to his family, who had stood by his side during the impeachment process. He apologized to his wife and children for “doing the wrong deal” and greeted both his daughter Ivanka and First Lady Melania on stage.

Trump celebrated his acquittal with a long speech, which was essentially a celebration of his own government, but the impeachment proceedings against the Senate were far from certain. Although the Senate Democrats tried for weeks to persuade their Republican counterparts to summon witnesses and condemn the President, the GOP’s Senate majority was not inclined to remove the party leader from the White House. Only one Republican – Romney – broke up with his party and voted to convict the President for misusing the accusation of power. Shortly after the trial was completed, McConnell told reporters, “It’s time to go on,” contrary to Trump’s statements, which focused more on patting his back and criticizing the Democratic Party.

“This decision was made,” McConnell said, according to CBS News. “For me it is in the rear-view mirror, and the consequences for the future lie with the country’s voters who want to run the government.”

Now that the impeachment process against Trump is officially over, the Democrats seem to be drawing their full attention to the 2020 presidential election to get Trump out of office. The peak democratic season began in Iowa on February 3 and continues in New Hampshire on February 11.