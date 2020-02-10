Advertisement

The proposal, which is scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, embodies many of the political priorities that Trump advocated in his first three years in office. He suggests continuing his efforts to rebuild the U.S. military by investing heavily in defense spending – $ 740.5 billion over the next fiscal year – including the creation of the Space Force.

But the president is also calling for sweeping cuts in government programs, which he believes are unpopular, and will cut discretionary spending by 5% next year – to $ 590 billion. This includes significant cuts in development aid and environmental protection programs, as well as stringent new job requirements for welfare programs such as food stamps and housing benefit.

The annual budget drawn up by the White House reflects the political aspirations of the incumbent administration, but is not binding, as federal spending is used by Congress. Legislators are expected to complete work on spending for 2021 only after the November elections. And the White House’s attempt to change the biennial ceilings negotiated with Democrats last summer could make spending spending more difficult.

Trump’s budget shows that the president is moving further away from his election promise to clear US public debt until he leaves office.

US debt has already increased by $ 3 trillion in Trump’s first three years in office, and his plan is to increase the debt by 2035. Most Republican presidents have released budgets that they claim will balance the budget within a decade, the third consecutive plan released by the White House that fails to achieve this goal. The underlying debt can only be repaid if there is a budget overhang.

According to a senior government official who discussed the content of the proposal on condition of anonymity, the deficit would decrease to $ 966 billion next year. That’s less than the $ 1 trillion that Congress’s impartial budget office projects under current policy. Total public debt is nearing $ 18 trillion, and the CBO estimates that it will reach $ 31 trillion by 2031 under applicable law.

“He is now leaving future presidents and congresses to create a healthy financial system,” said Bill Hoagland, former Senate budget adviser to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

‘Who the hell cares?’

Trump has shown little of the government’s traditional concern about deficit spending. He dismissed concerns raised by some financial conservatives at a Florida fundraiser in January.

“Who the hell cares about the budget?” Trump said in a record of the Washington Post’s closed statements. “We’ll have a country.”

However, the President’s plan provides for significant savings through a series of cuts and changes to programs designed to help the country’s most vulnerable.

These include $ 135 billion for drug price reform, $ 292 billion for social program reinforcement, $ 170 billion for student loan law changes, $ 70 billion for disability program reform, and $ 266 billion Dollars for the rules of “site neutrality” that the government would have to pay the same amount for medical services, whether they were done in a hospital or in a doctor’s office.

Thoughtful reforms

“Many of them are smart and well thought-out reforms. Many of them are non-partisan, and versions have appeared in the Obama budgets, “said Marc Goldwein, senior political director on the responsible federal budget committee, a watchdog group.” Some of them would actually cut costs or improve the situation for the beneficiaries of the programs, as well as the budget. “

The proposals have already met with criticism from Democrats, who said the president wanted to get people in need out of government aid programs.

“These deep cuts are sending a clear message to the American people about the Trump administration’s disfigured values ​​and misguided priorities,” said New York representative Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to refuse this.” Proposal and instead invest in America’s working class families. “

Multi-year goals

Each chapter of Monday’s budget will include an overview of programs and projects that the administration believes are wasteful. And the proposal targets many of the areas Trump has tried to cut in the past: foreign aid, environmental protection agency and public service broadcasting.

The trade department will see one of the biggest savings after a one-year increase for this year’s ten-year census. Trump has also provided zero funding to consider creating a permanent nuclear waste dump on Mount Yucca in Nevada. Trump tweeted last week about his plan to abandon the project, which was interpreted as an offer to bring Nevada voters to justice before the 2020 election.

The government does not propose a specific allocation to combat the novel corona virus, the official said. The virus has led to more than 800 deaths worldwide and has triggered quarantines on travelers from China where the outbreak began. Proposed funding for disease control and prevention centers will be cut by 10%, but the budget will not affect the $ 4 billion committed to work on infectious diseases.

Some agencies, including NASA, will receive a boost from the President’s proposal, which will increase spending by 12% next year. This additional funding would target the president’s goal of returning to the moon by 2024 and later trying to launch a manned spacecraft to Mars.

Another of the president’s main priorities – the border wall with Mexico – will be funded with $ 2 billion next year. This is less than the $ 8.6 billion it applied for a year ago, but the senior administrator said funding for the 1,000 miles wall is already secured and the administration will need less in the coming year.

The budget in turn includes $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending, modeled on legislation proposed by Wyoming’s GOP Senator John Barrasso with a $ 200 billion fund for “nationally significant projects”. The rest of the funding would be secured through public-private partnerships and the state and local spending, the official said. The White House would replenish the exhausted Highway Trust Fund by cutting costs in other areas of the budget.

Rosy projections

Trump’s budget also assumes that the economy will continue to grow. The outlines assume that the economy will grow by 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year and will only cool off in the coming years with a growth of 3% towards the end of the decade.

Estimates are far more optimistic than most economists, and the government has failed to make its own predictions this year despite rising equity markets. A recent survey of 71 analysts by Bloomberg News predicted US GDP growth of 1.8% in 2020 and 1.9% in 2021.

The senior administrator said the U.S. had projections in 2019 because of Boeing Co.’s problems with the 737 MAX jet, GM auto workers’ strike, flooding in the Midwest, and investor uncertainty about trade deals with China, Mexico, and Canada missed.

The budget also predicts that the 10-year government bond yield will average 2% in 2020 and grow more slowly than previously forecast, reducing the cost of interest payments. The official said the predictions are consistent with those of external analysts.

The budget also assumes that lawmakers will extend the president’s tax cuts, which will apply until 2025, and that Trump will continue to negotiate trade deals on better terms for the US economy.

Long chances of winning

The President typically treats budget requests from the President as “dead on arrival.” Trump’s willingness to bypass Congress on budgetary issues – including stopping foreign aid and redirecting military construction funds to build its wall – is likely to make the blueprint more relevant.

Even so, many of the changes proposed by the president are on Capitol Hill, where the Democrats control the house and are unlikely to accept his cuts in welfare programs. You will probably also insist on compliance with an existing spending agreement that sets defense spending at $ 741 billion next year and non-defense spending at $ 635 billion.

“Six months ago, the president signed a bipartisan biennial budget contract, but now the president seems to be sticking to his word again. Instead, he is proposing deep cuts in critical programs that help American families and protect our economic and national security, “said John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee, a Kentucky democrat human costing his destructive policies.”

The fact that the White House proposal tears open the two-year budget ceiling signed by spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last summer under a debt cap agreement could suggest an ugly showdown after the November election.

Congress is not expected to complete spending for the 2021 fiscal year, which starts on October 1, until after the November elections, as Democrats have incentives to wait to see if Trump can be dismissed. However, should Trump win the reelection, he would have more influence in forcing the House Democrats to accept his new proposed spending.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

