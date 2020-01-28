Advertisement

Donald Trump will unveil his much-delayed “peace plan” in the Middle East on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid a growing world of doubts about its timing and substance.

The President announced on Monday that he would announce the plan at noon Washington time (5:00 p.m. GMT). “And it’s a very big plan,” Trump said after private meetings with Netanyahu and his electoral opponent, Benny Gantz, at the White House.

The choreography between the U.S. and Israel has been interpreted as a convenient distraction for Trump, who faces trial for impeachment, and Netanyahu, who faces three indictments of criminal bribery and an uncertain election campaign.

Israeli media, citing anonymous Israeli officials, reported that the measures would be extremely favorable to the country, allowing it to annex much of the Palestinian territories, including the Jewish settlements, and the whole of disputed Jerusalem. Palestinians can be granted some form of autonomy, but under strict restrictions.

The Palestinian Prime Minister on Monday called on world powers to boycott the initiative. “This is a plan to protect Trump from dismissal and to protect Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan, “said Mohammad Shtayyeh at a cabinet meeting.

Details of the proposal have not been released. However, media in Hebrew citing Israeli officials have reported what they claim to be leaks from the main parties. The Guardian has not confirmed the following and various reports have been contradictory, although the points are broadly in line with the direction the Trump administration has taken against Israel and Palestine.

Most or all of Jerusalem will be turned over to Israel.

Israel will officially declare most or all of the Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as part of its country.

Israel will retain control of the Jordan Valley, much of the West Bank bordering Jordan.

Millions of Palestinian refugees and their descendants will not be allowed to return to their homes in Israel, or at least not in large numbers.

Any Palestinian state will be established in the rest of the divided territory.

Palestinian statehood will be limited – perhaps demilitarized without any control over its sky or borders – and will depend on Hamas’ renunciation of its weapons in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu sought to play his warm relationship with Trump at the national level and promote himself as being only able to extract concessions from the United States. Before taking off for Washington, he said he hoped to “write history”.

Washington called on Gantz to ensure that whoever becomes Israel’s next leader after the March 2 elections will be on board in advance.

Trump said on Monday that the initiative was something the Palestinians “should want”, but admitted that they “would not want it in the first place.” “I think in the end, they will. I think in the end they will want it. It’s very good for them, ”he said.

In his remarks, Trump said he hoped Netanyahu would implement the plan in the coming weeks. It was unclear whether it meant that Israel was unilaterally imposing the proposals or persuading the Palestinians to agree within that time.

Palestinians protest Monday against the “peace deal” in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Photography: Abed Al Hashlamoun / EPA

Later Monday, Gantz said he had held a “superb” meeting with Trump. “The president’s peace plan is indeed an important and historic step,” he said. “Immediately after the elections, I will work on its implementation within a stable and functional Israeli government, in tandem with the other countries in our region.”

The event that drew attention on Tuesday will have certainly overshadowed a discussion scheduled for the same day in the Israeli parliament on Netanyahu’s indictments.

Few political aspects of the proposal were leaked, apart from an economic conference last summer that sought to raise funds from the Gulf countries to finance it. The plan was written by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, with contributions from the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, a staunch defender of the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Guardian understands that, unlike previous attempts to find common ground between Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the new Washington plan is dozens of pages long and has been drafted as a set of detailed suggestions.

Sensitive issues that have frustrated past efforts, such as the rights of millions of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, will be addressed.

The Trump administration has promoted itself – especially to a large chunk of American evangelical voters who ardently support the Jewish state – as the most pro-Israel in the country’s history. Washington has already implemented a number of historic changes in the region.

He reversed decades of his policy by refraining from endorsing the internationally supported two-state solution. He also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, cut millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians, and announced that he no longer considered Israeli settlements in the occupied territories to be “incompatible with international law”.

