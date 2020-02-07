Donald Trump threatens relations between the UK and the US | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Bonnie Greer

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: US President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before leaving the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump travels to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great meeting. (Photo by Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Advertisement

2020 Getty Images

BONNIE GREER says that a new era has begun because Brexit Britain is born in a presidential shakedown

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

A week in Brexit, the UK faces a number of major dilemmas: Huawei and the American opposition; and a trade agreement between the US and the UK, which ultimately forms and manages the agreement that Trump dangles from Boris Johnson.

One of the things about being born and raised in Chicago is that the Mafia, the Mafia, the outfit, the guys are kind of ingrained in your DNA. Not that you really need to know that. You only know the characters, the characters, the language. The attitude.

I sometimes see a Chicagoan of a certain age because of their reluctance to sit with their back to the window in a restaurant. This may seem strange, but when you grow up with memories and even newspaper photos of ‘rub-outs’ in restaurants, it never really goes away. They never showed the newspapers in Chicago in my time, but you could see them in newspapers in New York if you went there.

My last photo of a gangster ejection was in New York in the 1980s, when some farmer was connected to a restaurant, his cigar still in his mouth as he lay dead on the floor between the plates. It was horrible to my friends, but it all seemed to work in one day, coming from Chicago.

So the 45th president of the United States seems very familiar to me. Donald Trump even wears a sort of gangster overcoat as he walks back and forth across the lawn of the White House. Instead of current press briefings from the press secretary – a government official paid by the US taxpayer – Trump does what journos call “chopper talk.”

Marine One, his helicopter, is usually in the background as he freelances his answers to screaming reporters in the margins. It works because Trump is an artist, an actor, a shill and a seller. He sees the world primarily as a series of ‘characteristics’: exploiting and using people.

You may also want to look at:

))>

The news that during a recent visit to Ukraine his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued to dangle the prospect of a visit to Washington for the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, without sticking to a timetable, is just the latest example of Trump’s international manipulation. His Mob attitude.

This is all part of the ‘Trump thing’, with its air of unpredictability, of insisting on the world to wait for ‘coming attractions’, as in the senate procedure also known as the deposition process.

In the meantime, there is the small issue of Britain, which is optimistic about the EU and the future. The special relationship, forged during the war because the United Kingdom needed it, has been redeployed.

Pompeo has stated that the UK will “stand in line,” another problem against Barack Obama, who lives in Trump’s head without rent. Next to Joe Biden.

Now to Huawei. Trump wants to put pressure on China, taking it away from almost the world’s top economy. This is no secret and the billions of “peasant assistance” he has given to his favorite region – the Upper Midwest – testify to the effect of the trade war between the two global superpowers.

Pompeo has urged the UK to make the Chinese technology giant part of its 5G system again. He said he hoped the UK had the opportunity to “decide again” in the decision. He stressed that the US needed to be sure that their allies had trusted information.

There has been a threat – in a tweet from Lindsay Graham, the Republican senator and Trump strawman – that “this decision may have the potential to jeopardize US-UK intelligence sharing agreements and a free-trade agreement between the Could considerably complicate the US and the UK “.

Brexit Britain is born with a possible presidential shakedown. The new era begins.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government