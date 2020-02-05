Donald Trump refuses to shake Nancy Pelosi's hand at State of the Union after indicting him

Advertisement

President Donald Trump began his negotiations on the state of the Union by openly refusing to shake hands with spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi as he approached the podium.

It’s been six weeks since then Nancy Pelosi headed the House of Representatives when the President was impeached Donald Trumpand he made it clear that he would take the state of the Union personally in 2020. Turning to the podium in the same chamber in which he was indicted on December 18, the 73-year-old president presented copies of his speech to Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Pelosi. After taking her papers, Pelsoi, 79, reached out her hand – Trump appeared briefly in her eye, glanced at her hand, and turned sharply to Congress.

In the footage of the incident, which you can see below, Pelosi shakes her head and silently says “wow” as she takes her place. The home speaker was not afraid to refuse her for the president’s recognized speech. Throughout the argument you could see her shake her head and even roll her eyes on one level. With their seat right behind his, none of their actions have been refined. For the second time in a row, she and various democratic girls wore white in the state of the Union, stood in a sea of ​​black suits and changed.

White was the color worn by the suffragettes and was chosen last year to represent the exceptional diversity of the girls who were elected to the Congress. Trump’s speech itself was unremarkable, pointing to the identical accomplishments he made on Twitter – how he “brought jobs back to the US”, how the US-Mexico border wall is built every day – the standard. What made it vital is that this is the primary time when a Union state was imposed on the President in the impeachment process. The Senate will decide tomorrow, February 5, whether Trump will be expelled from the Oval Workplace or acquitted and will serve the rest of his first term.

