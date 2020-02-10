Donald Trump proposes severe cuts for domestic programs and foreign aid in the 2021 budget

Advertisement

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on October 8, 2019.

President Trump’s $ 4.8 trillion budget, due to be released on Monday, is set to offset the budget in 15 years with cuts in development aid and domestic programs, while increasing funding for infrastructure and immigration reform measures.

The White House budget for 2021 is unlikely to pass through the democratically controlled House of Representatives in an election year, as it would strengthen Trump’s political agenda while reducing the size of numerous federal agencies.

The budget includes an additional $ 2 billion to finance the construction of the southern border wall and increases the Department of Homeland Security and Veterans’ Affairs budgets by 3 and 13 percent respectively, while the Department of Commerce budget is cut (37 percent). the Ministries of Energy and Education (8 percent), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (15 percent) and the Ministry of Health and Human Services (9 percent). In addition, NASA’s budget will be increased by 12 percent in order to land the US astronauts on the lunar surface again by 2024.

To achieve a balanced budget by 2035, the White House is proposing $ 4.4 trillion cuts and expects strong economic growth of almost 3 percent – significantly higher than the Federal Reserve and Congressional Budget Office projections , Specific goals are a significant reduction in foreign aid, state disability insurance benefits and the granting of student loans. The budget is also set to extend the Trump administration’s tax cut for 2017 over the next 10 years.

The projected $ 4.6 trillion savings were made after the Congressional Budget Office’s January report predicted that the federal deficit would exceed $ 1 trillion a year for at least the next decade. The White House’s budget estimates that spending in the 2021 fiscal year would drop below the $ 966 billion mark.

“We will have a national election that will hopefully decide that Congress, along with other taxpayers who balance their family budgets, will be on the side of the American people,” said a senior White House official. “We argue that reducing the deficit is really important.”

A controversial issue is cuts to discretionary and mandatory domestic programs, including Medicaid and Medicare. The budget includes cuts of around $ 300 billion, most of which are “wasted” and reflect similar proposals from the Obama administration that would not reduce the benefits. Examples include eliminating inadmissible payments to the deceased and extending the 20-hour workload for recipients of food stamps to Medicaid and home programs.

President Trump tweeted on Saturday that “we won’t touch your social security or Medicare in the 2021 budget,” despite hinting in January that cuts are in the offing.

Two potential bipartisanship points are lowering prescription drug costs and increasing infrastructure spending. The president does not propose a specific policy, but sets the goal of $ 135 billion in savings combined with lower prices over the next 10 years. The infrastructure includes $ 1 trillion in new spending on the infrastructure.