It’s finished. The senate of the United States

has acquitted a clearly guilty president. Almost as soon as the chef

justice has closed the process, republicans requested travel logs

Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president and the focus of a conspiracy

theory designed to secure a second term for Donald Trump.

The crimes and abuse of power committed

by Trump and his bagmen were hunting for dirt on Joe Biden, who was seen

until recently as a favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Now the full power of the majority of the Senate will be against the

Biden family. Accusation ensures that Trump gets his circus, just like

with Hillary Clinton and Benghazi’s repeated investigations.

But the reality of acquittal is much worse than fake investigation into his political opponents. For four years, the Republican party has licensed Trump to do what he wants. Every week, every month, his behavior becomes coarser, and every time that happens, his party simply shrugs. The acquittal this week is the last sign that Trump needed. Now he knows that nothing is too far. He can commit crimes with impunity. His oath of office is an empty formula.

Donald Trump is now free to steal the 2020

election. There will be a very public investigation into the Bidens, but that’s it

only the beginning.

When the 2016 elections approached, Trump

began to tell his supporters that the trial against him had been rigged. He did

this because he, and almost everyone else, believed he would lose. The

polls showed Clinton with a solid lead and, frankly, Trump never really

wanted to win. When November approached, he already laid the foundation

his own conservative news network, Trump TV.

Maybe Trump had resigned himself to it

losing, but when he won, he quickly became obsessed with his win. He

bragged to anyone who wanted to listen – reporters, foreign leaders, cabinet

members – about how he hit the blue wall of Democrats. But with his boasting came

a dark side.

Trump continued to claim that his popular loss of voice was due to the illegal voting of non-citizens, and sometimes said as many as 5 million votes were invalid. His supporters, who for years have stolen in the filthy juices of anti-immigrant rhetoric and conspiracy of voter fraud, cherished that lie.

“Things will become very dangerous very quickly”

Trump is on his way to losing the popular mood

this year again. If that is accompanied by a defeat of an electoral college, things

becomes very dangerous very quickly. If the president decides that his election

loss is invalid and still claims victory, what will the republicans do? The party

has already embraced the racist notion of mass voting fraud and proved that it is

now the Trump party. It is likely that they will turn against him if he tries to hold on

power?

Will be followers, many of them armed

the teeth, sit quietly while established politicians help to remove one

president who confirms all their prejudices and calls blue murder over the

“Deep state”?

There is literally nothing a Democratic candidate could do to be considered a legitimate winner in this year’s presidential election. A close victory will be investigated, a landslide victory will look suspicious – at least in the eyes of millions of febrile Americans who have become entangled in Trump’s personality culture.

Imperfect and fragile

American democracy is imperfect and

fragile. Anti-democratic institutions and processes are deeply rooted in

the constitutional framework of the country, while the Republican Party has worked

on the road to a one-party rule for minorities for decades.

Race-based voting rights

gerrymandering and the wrapping of the court are already damaging what remains of democracy

in the United States. Install a parafascist president by one

election is the next logical step.

Add to Republicans’ venality

the fact that Russia will certainly mix again to ensure the re-election of Trump,

the spread of fake news focused on links and the endless stream of

dark money is spent in support of the law, and you have the perfect

conditions for a coup. Disinformation, lust for power, total disregard for laws

and norms and barefaced racial and partisan hatred will decide the future of

the United States.

They say presidents are unleashed in their second term. If Trump has been reluctant in the last three years, the world cannot afford to let him go.

