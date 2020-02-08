Advertisement

A photo of President Donald Trump showing a tan as a walk through the White Home garden on February 7 caught the attention of many Twitter followers.

Donald TrumpThe 73-year-old appeared to have tanned on February 7, but not everyone was impressed! A photo that shows the U.S. President returning to the White House from Charlotte, NC made his approach to Twitter, and because of the striking color differences on his face, followers were quick to tweet their ideas. In the picture you can see his hair blowing in the wind, while a darker tinted area of ​​his pores and skin occupies part of his face. While it’s not clear whether the color is from a tan or makeup, the bold reactions to the photo have shown that it left a reasonable impression.

“The spray tan bottle exploded,” wrote a Twitter follower in response to the picture, while another asked, “Is that really the case?” both apply too much makeup or forget to mix their makeup. The mockery didn’t stop there. “Holy sh * t take a look at these tanning trunks,” tweeted another specific person, while another wrote that it “seems like he’s planted a face in a Marinara plate.”

A few of these tweets might be a bit harsh, but it’s not the primary time Donald has been mocked online. Since he took over as US President in 2016, he has had many viral moments behind him that triggered a variety of reactions from customers on social media. In the tweet he posted for congratulations to Missouri, he was incorrectly referred to as the Kansas Metropolis Kansas Metropolis Chiefs for profitable the huge bowl on February 2nd. As soon as game started rolling in, he quickly changed it to label the correct state.

The spray can exploded.

Donald only has to respond to the criticism of his supposed tan. However, since he usually publishes controversial tweets with some of his critics, we wouldn’t be stunned if he had something to say in the near future!