Donald Trump incorrectly uses Curb Your Enthusiasm Diss as a pro-Trump ad

At the premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm in season 10, Larry David put on a bright red MAGA hat. However, it is not that he suddenly joined the dark side – David used the infamous cap as a defense against humans. The joke was, of course, completely lost to Donald Trump, who went to Twitter on Monday evening to praise a clip from this curb episode.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” Wrote the POTUS. The attached 30-second video follows a violent exchange between David and an enthusiastic motorcyclist whom he had cut off. The motorcyclist angrily approaches David’s car, ready to fight, but politely withdraws and gives David his blessing after seeing how he has put on his MAGA hat. In his tweet, the president campaigns for cool and warlike pro-trump guys like this motorcyclist.

If only that were the point David was aiming for.

There is another scene in the Happy New Year episode that perfectly illustrates David’s main reason for wearing the stupid cap – to avoid meeting Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal. But either Trump cannot grasp the concept of David’s epic diss against him, or willfully ignore it. Trump loves to twist and omit the truth, but he’s also not the sharpest tool in the shed and doesn’t seem to have a sense of humor, so I’m willing to bet he doesn’t understand it at all.

Check out Trump’s ill-informed tweet below. For what it’s worth, David could give MAGA supporters who feel alienated from his ridicule shit.

Trump may have posted another bad tweet, but at least David’s last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm did its part to make America great again, according to a criticism from Consequence by sound editor Michael Roffman.