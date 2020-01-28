Advertisement

You have made an argument that you did not have to make and that will cost you now.

Don’t build your fortress on quicksand.

This was my unsolicited advice to President Trump and his team of lawyers. You always want the basis of your defense to be something that is true, that you are sure you can prove, and that will not change.

Instead, the president and his team decided to take a position that could not be defended and was based on facts that happened and needed to change. That floor shifted predictably last night. In a forthcoming paper, former White House security advisor John Bolton claims that the president has withheld $ 391 million in defense assistance to pressurize Ukraine against Trump’s potential 2020 election opponent, former vice president Joe Biden , to investigate.

For months I have been arguing that the President’s team should stop claiming that there was no return that the Ukraine Defense Congress approved for conducting the President’s requested investigations in Kiev. The proceedings and impeachment itself are not predictable. You don’t know what previously unknown facts could emerge during the process that could turn the momentum against you. So you want to build your best defense that can withstand all the harmful new revelations.

The best defense of the president has always been that Ukraine received its security aid, and President Volodymyr Zelensky received his coveted high-profile audience with the President of the United States (though not in the White House, but in the United States). Kiev barely knew defense assistance was withheld, the very temporary delay had no effect on Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian aggression, and Zelensky did not have to order or announce an investigation into the Bidens.

As objectionable as the calculations that led to the delay may be, nothing of importance has happened. Therefore there was no criminal offense. Case closed.

Unless it’s not a closed case since President Trump and his supporters wouldn’t settle for a strong defense built on what is true. The president wants complete justification, which is not necessary to avoid impeachment. So he defended himself with the impossible claims that his interaction with Zelensky was “perfect” and there was no return.

Trump defenders claim implausibly that there is no evidence that he led a print campaign in which Defense Aid and the White House visit preceded the announcement of investigations into (a) possible biden corruption and (b) a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for hacking democratic email accounts in 2016. On the contrary, Trump’s ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, testified that Zelensky’s visit to the White House was no doubt held back to force the investigation. In addition, based on overwhelming evidence, he found that the defense aid withheld was part of the print campaign.

It was always possible, if not likely, that Sondland underestimated his knowledge of defense aid. The President’s team knew that. They decided to share his testimony through a conversation in which he said the President told him there was “no counterweight.”

Sondland added that Trump said in the next breath that he wanted Zelensky to “do the right thing” – in circumstances where “the right thing” obviously means announcing the investigation. Sondland later told NSC official Tim Morrison that although the president said he did not want to ask for anything in return during the delay in the aid, Trump wanted Zelensky to publicly announce that the investigation would take place – assuming that such an announcement would place Zelensky “in a public box” that would force him to get through. In particular, after a conversation with President Trump, Sondland had a conversation with President Zelensky, which he communicated to Bill Taylor, the US business manager in Kiev. Although the Ukrainians should not see it as “consideration”, Sondland warned that if Zelensky did not “clear up” the investigation, there would be a “standoff”. On this basis, Zelensky agreed to announce the investigation – after all, this did not happen because the application was withdrawn.

The prosecutor does not have to admit that “there is consideration” to prove it. And if someone says, “There is no return,” then it behaves as if there was a return (under different names such as “stalemate” and “doing the right thing”) can actually improve the prosecutor’s case law.

That being said, Sondland and other witnesses knew that Bolton was angry that Sondland had reconciled the President’s request for an investigation with the President’s foreign policy goals in Ukraine. Bolton called it a “drug trade”. He instructed his subordinate, Fiona Hill, to tell the White House lawyer about it. He advised Taylor to complain to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

So if you were President Trump or attorneys representing him, you would have to imagine that Bolton would not only say that there was something in return, but that he helped make several paper tracks. You need to build your defense around these highly predictable options. While the Senate impeachment process was underway and House managers demanded that Bolton be summoned, his version of the events had to be released.

and thats the way it is.

If the Trump defense had taken the position we should take as an argument that the president would have put pressure on Ukraine but would have folded in the end, the Bolton disclosure would be a big nothing. The President’s team could have said that it’s just more of what we already knew.

They could have stayed on the ground where they are strongest: nothing happened. Every foreign policy involves pressure and consideration. There is a good basis to suspect that the Bidens were involved in corrupt self-trading. It is ridiculous to say that the defense of Ukraine, let alone the United States’ national security, was in any way at risk. President Trump has done much more to protect Ukraine from Russia than President Obama and the Democrats – in fact, some of the Democratic House prosecutors voted against aid to Ukraine, whose brief, insignificant reticence they are now outrageous.

The President’s team could also have focused their energy on another important issue that has been ignored: the claim that an investigation into Bidens in Ukraine would have significantly affected Biden’s presidential campaign is speculative.

Ukraine is a thoroughly corrupt country. One minute Paul Manafort is a leading political advisor to the regime, the next minute an investigation is underway. This is what happened in Kiev, where the party in power routinely pursues political opponents and tries to find favor with its western supporters. Ukrainian investigations have no credibility. The Americans may be very interested to know whether Biden’s son used his father’s political influence – as investigative journalists like Peter Schweizer have shown. But the Americans would not conduct an Ukrainian investigation. Even if they announce that they are investigating Biden today, we can say that if his polls improve, they will put up a statue of him next month. Who cares?

The President’s defense team is due to defend his main defense against the Senate in impeachment proceedings on Monday. It should focus on these ultimate issues. You should be in a strong position to claim that all witnesses and documents who want to summon Democrats cannot change the stubborn fact that nothing significant has happened in Ukraine – certainly nothing worth it, nine months to charge and remove a properly elected president before election day.

But they decided to contest the underlying facts where the president’s case is weakest. They decided to fight against payment. , , Now they have to deal with John Bolton’s report and the increasing demands that he be called as a witness.

