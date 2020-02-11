Donald Trump enjoys cult-like worship and the prospect of another four years - Henry McLeish

Advertisement

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, would be the best chance for Democrats to beat Donald Trump in the November presidential election, writes Henry McLeish.

British Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said: “A week is long in politics”. In America, last week seemed like an eternity, when an unchained and unconverted president missed the opportunity to build on good news. Instead, he used his “State of the Union” address to bring forward 31 unsubstantiated claims or lies in the most divisive, toxic and partisan event ever on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

At a national prayer meeting, the president then seemed to question God and Jesus Christ and ridiculed Senator Mitt Romney’s faith. And after his accusation of release, Trump turned a White House briefing into a Republican gathering, chasing his enemies like a mafia boss putting together a hit list. The cleansing of witnesses of deposition is now underway.

READ MORE: Donald Trump not guilty: Senate splits Trump free of charge

READ MORE: How populists like Donald Trump exploit public anger to put themselves above the law – Joyce McMillan

A week of relentless political cruelty dominated the intensification of the struggle between Democrats and Republicans, while the clock ticked for what will become one of the most vicious presidential elections in American history.

The good news of the week was the iconic and sensational Super Bowl, the highlight of the National Football League season, which offers an uplifting insight into the other America. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a TV viewing audience who were believed to be over 100 million people.

Humiliation of democrats

The spectacle and pleasure of the Super Bowl soon made way for a bad week for the Democrats. The Iowa caucus melt revealed a seemingly endless display of incompetence and naivety in the first real test of public opinion in the run-up to selecting a candidate for Trump in November. The trial was a humiliation for the Democrats and sent the wrong message in a week in which Trump got a better grip on opinion polls.

Almost four days had elapsed for the candidates before the final results were published. Even then, the Democratic National Committee remained uncertain about the accuracy of the figures.

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Bernie Sanders topped the poll, with Elizabeth Warren doing well. But the surprise was the bad show from Joe Biden whose campaign didn’t really start. The poll was dominated by the generation gap, the struggle between the left and centrists and the growing concern about the candidates’ eligibility. The performance of Buttigieg was the highlight of this chaotic caucus.

Although they are early days, Biden’s lackluster performance has evoked the prospect of an unlikely path to victory for billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The story looks like this. Democrat supporters are concerned about eligibility. Biden’s performance is a worrying centrist and, as confidence in his prospects diminishes, campaign financing can dry up.

Michael Bloomberg shares are rising

Unless there has been a significant improvement in his performance in New Hampshire, where the primary is taking place today, and in South Carolina and Nevada, a new centrist candidate may have to appear. Could that be “mayor Pete” or Amy Klobuchar? A victory for Sanders of Warren, both from the left, offers the prospect that neither can be considered eligible, and this can lead to both being demonized and rejected by Trump, as socialists, communists, or worse.

This line of thought leads to Bloomberg, with his enormous fortune and political experience as mayor of New York, who may become the favorite centrist candidate.

Much of this is speculative so early in the primary season. But there is no doubt that this has been a few bad days for the Democrats. Angry and long-term search for a soul can only help Trump.

His “State of the Union” address was the ugly part of last week. A joint session of Congress had to endure a “State of his Base” tirade, which was triumphant, deliberately divided and sometimes vengeful and poisonous. After his accusation of release, Trump did not repent of his behavior, but merely indicated that he would take revenge on those who had crossed him.

It opened a new chapter in which a frightening and tyrannical president offered insight into what his second term could mean.

In the beginning, Trump refused to give hands to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who ignored speaking to him in the old way. When the president was ready, she tore a copy of the speech. Other Democrats stayed away, many walked away and there was little applause for everything he said. In sharp contrast, the Republicans sang “another four years” and stood up 115 times in 80 minutes to applaud! Sitting on the campus in San Antonio, Texas, it was hard to believe what was going on.

Humorless, boring monotonous

This was probably Trump’s most disciplined speech, delivered in a boring monotonous, free of humor, humanity, humility or even much in the way of truth, but interspersed with moments of reality TV, unusual for him focused on stories about human interest that black people pursue. The president seemed more at ease when he hurled abuse to the Democrats.

It is hard to escape the conclusion that American politics is being dragged into an even darker and dangerous period before the elections in which a near-cult atmosphere is created by Trump, his base and Republican lawmakers imprisoned for fear of their leader.

The tragedy is that he did not have to create such a toxic atmosphere. He could have claimed that there was a “blue collar” and “market opportunity,” and that a “great American was coming back,” reinforced by the latest poll. His presidential approval has risen to 49 percent, the highest of his presidency, 94 percent of Republicans still support him, and 64 percent of Americans approve of his relationship with the economy.

Trump was also acquitted for the two accusations, and the Democrats struggled to control the embarrassing consequences of the Iowa debacle. This could have given Trump an opportunity to prove his critics wrong, but he was unable to rise above his revengeful and troubled self.

The national prayer meeting, where the principles of Christianity were attacked, only served to illustrate that presidential government is now one continuous rally, with one half of the country facing the other without the thought of uniting or healing a bitterly divided population.

After a week of hair-raising and destructive politics, Trump was able to win another four years. So far, the Democratic Party seems to have ignored the depth of Trump’s resilience, the deeper divisions in a time of national danger, and the striking ambivalence of tens of millions of Americans toward democracy, the rule of law, and abuse of power. Only 266 days until the day of the election. What does next week look like?