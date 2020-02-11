Donald Trump calls the sentence recommended by Roger Stone a misjudgment and gives indications of a possible pardon

Advertisement

Roger Stone, former campaign advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the start of his criminal trial for charges of congressional lies, obstruction of justice, and counterfeiting at the U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2019. (REUTERS / Tom Brenner)

President Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning that a prosecutor’s recommendation for at least seven years in prison was “terrible and very unfair” for Roger Stone, and implied that a possible pardon was pending for his longtime confidante.

“The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! The President tweeted.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Prosecutors said in a Monday lawsuit that Stone, who was found guilty in November, hindered the judiciary, manipulated witnesses, and lied to Congress for alleged Russian contacts, could face seven to nine years in federal prison.

“Election disorder investigations concern our national security, the integrity of our democratic processes, and the enforcement of our country’s criminal law. These are issues of greatest concern to every citizen of the United States, and obstructing such critical investigations is at the heart of ours American democracy, ”said the prosecutor.

While Stone’s allegations are based on statements by the House Intelligence Committee in which the prosecution alleges he lied not to have spoken about WikiLeaks to anyone in the Trump campaign, former special adviser Robert Mueller found no evidence that Stone was using E or Russia to make WikiLeaks Emails coordinated by the Democrats.

The prosecutor also explained the reasons for a tougher sentence for threatening Randy Credico, a left-wing comedian and longtime confidant of Stone.

Stone told House investigators that Credico was his source that Wikileaks had harmful information about the Clinton campaign – an allegation supported by text messages. Credico has long denied that Stone is a source of information about WikiLeaks.

The prosecutors highlighted text messages Stone Credico had sent during the Mueller investigation, apparently threatening Credico’s safety and that of Credico’s dog as evidence of “the threat itself.”

Credico testified in Stone’s lawsuit last month, demanding that he be given a suspended sentence, but the public prosecutor disagreed.

“Stone could refer to Credico’s letter and argue that he had no serious plan to harm Credico or that Credico did not seriously believe that Stone would enforce his threats. But Credico testified that Stone’s threats worried him because he feared that Stone’s words, if repeated in public, could result in “other people getting ideas,” the court file said. “In any case, it’s the threat itself, not the likelihood of running the threat that triggers the improvement.”