Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

By: New York Times

February 6th 2020

Written by Nicholas Fandos

After five months of hearings, investigations, and cascading revelations about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, a divided U.S. Senate cleared him on Wednesday of alleging that he had misused his powers and hindered Congress to support his own re-election, and an ingenious impeachment proceedings against him ended.

In two almost partisan votes, the outcome of which could never be questioned, the Senate lagged far behind the two-thirds that would have taken to remove Trump, officially completing the three-week trial against the 45th President with Washington devastated and threatened the presidency.

It was the third impeachment lawsuit against a president and the third acquittal in American history, and it ended with Republicans and Democrats disagreeing about Trump’s conduct and incumbent capacity, although some members of his own party had conceded the basic allegations that backed the allegations underscored that he wanted to put pressure on Ukraine to defile its political rivals.

However, given the growing partisanship that put the country and its institutions to the test, the verdict did not promise to be final. The Democratic leaders immediately insisted that the result was illegal, the result of a selfish cover-up by the Republicans, and promised to continue their investigation into Trump.

The president, confirmed in a hoax he had long termed politically motivated, was preparing for an election campaign as a relieved executive. And both parties conceded that voters, not the Senate, would give the final verdict on Trump if they cast ballots in just nine months.

As expected, the number of supporters of the conviction fell well below the 67-vote threshold required for each article to be deleted. The first charge was abuse of power, accusing Trump of forcing the government to enforce his political bidding, and not even getting the majority of the votes since he failed with 48 to 52 votes. The second article, in which Trump was accused of hindering Congress because of a comprehensive blockade of house subpoenas and oversight requests, failed 47-53.

But in a stabbing symbolic reprimand to the country’s leader that was aimed at history, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the Republican candidate for 2012, broke off with the party and advocated condemning Trump for abuse of power “The most abusive and destructive breach of oath I can imagine.” He voted against the second article, but cast his first for conscience, and was the first senator to ever vote to depose a president of his own party.

“I’m sure to hear abuse from the President and his followers,” said Romney. “Does anyone seriously believe that I would agree to these consequences, other than out of the inevitable belief that my oath before God has asked me to?”

Romney’s departure, which he announced a few hours before the final vote, was a strong reflection of the Republican Party’s sweeping transformation over the past eight years into one that Trump is almost entirely captivated by. And it deprived the president of the monolithic republican support he had eagerly anticipated at the end of an impeachment saga that he desperately wanted to dismiss it as a politically motivated effort made only by Democrats.

In the White House, Trump was expected to take the decision with distinctive bravery and to refrain from the kind of humility and reconciliation that moderate members of his party had demanded in favor of the raw, familiar anger that had made his unprecedented and chaotic rise in the American public fueled life.

The President was looking forward to the Senate ruling, which decisively rejected Parliament’s case of crimes and crimes, even if many in his party ultimately abandoned his insistence that his actions ” were perfect. But Trump also looked beyond the upcoming long campaign season and promised retribution from the forces he believes have tried to destroy him: the Democrats, the news media, and a deep state of government bureaucrats.

Some Republicans urged Trump to be more careful with his words in the future, especially when speaking to foreign leaders, but there was no serious attempt to blame him for the Clinton trial.

Sens. Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, two Republicans who have voted against the president in the past, both voted against conviction and dismissal. And two Democrats from traditionally red states, Sens. Joe Manchin III. From West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, voted to condemn Trump and denied him an acquittal that was much sought after by two parties.

Democrats who had worked hard to get witnesses and documents that Trump shielded from the House of Representatives during the Senate process wasted little time declaring the process a deception. Evidence had been presented to the senators, including statements by former national security adviser John R. Bolton that further clarified the president’s actions and motivations. All but two Republicans opposed this and proceeded to the first impeachment process in American history, in which a verdict was passed without the involvement of witnesses.

The impeachment process is rarely used in American history and is the most extreme mechanism of the constitution to screen a corrupt or out of control incumbent. Even reluctantly, the House Democrats took a political risk that could backfire on their presidential nominee or majority when the voters conclude that it is an overzealous partisan attack. Republican and Senate Democrats to be re-elected to swing states may have to make their own judgment regarding the involvement of witnesses in Trump’s trial or guilt.

At least one Democrat, Senator Doug Jones from Alabama, glanced at the fact that his condemnation vote would most likely contribute to his loss in deeply conservative Alabama.

“There will be so many who just look at what I’m doing today and say it’s a bold profile,” said Jones before the vote. “It is not. It is simply a question of right and wrong.”

At the moment, Trump’s impeachment appears to have divided the nation evenly. According to opinion polls, the proportion of Americans who have agreed over the past few weeks that the president has most likely abused his office and refused to investigate Congress has increased. Never more than half of the country agreed to be impeached.

It is not yet clear whether Trump’s public image was affected by the process. On the contrary, the latest Gallup poll released on Tuesday found that 49% of Americans approved of the role he had as president – the highest number since taking office three years ago.

