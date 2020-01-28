Don Lemon proves that “CNN does not respect rural Americans”

Advertisement

Sunday morning NewsBusters shared a Saturday evening segment where CNN anchor Don Lemon laughed out loud as two guests mocked the ignorance of Trump’s voters. On Monday evening, President Trump retweeted a video of this mockery. Now, Washington Post political analyst Eugene Scott has warned of the political fallout in an article titled:

Trump says CNN does not respect rural Americans. Don Lemon’s mocking segment will prove it.

Even when the Democrats ousted him, Trump has consistently stressed the contempt of the liberal elites for “rubbing” and “hillbillies” in the red states that love America and Jesus and the police and the military and others traditional values ​​and institutions. Scott started his article:

President Trump has long argued that CNN’s coverage of him was negative because the organization was not thinking about him and his supporters. A recent segment on the cable network seems to justify this.

Political strategist Rick Wilson and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali exchanged stuff on how Trump’s voters had no use for “geography and maps” and “math and reading”. Wilson called Trump supporters “a gullible boomer rube demo.”

Scott noted that Trump supporters like Mike Huckabee hopped on Twitter to say it would help Trump. “” Keep your contempt for us deplorable “hillbillies”, “he tweeted.” Laugh at us loudly now.

Since the start of the 2016 election, Trump has been the choice of white working-class voters – especially those living in rural America. Although Trump is a New Yorker with an Ivy League pedigree, these Americans have said that he understands them in a different way from other politicians and elite media.

As the negative headlines about this administration continue to pile up, Trump’s support for the voters who sent him to the Oval Office remains solid. One of the reasons they continue to abide by it – despite claims by critics that Trump has not kept his promises to rural Americans – is the president and many of his constituents share what they perceive to be a common enemy: the elite media and more specifically CNN. (Disclosure: this reporter worked at CNN.)

Scott noted that “conservative media may blow the out of proportion CNN segment to advance his own narrative,” but concluded:

In states where white working-class rural voters have a large population, Trump remains appreciated despite his removal from office and is the subject of criticism around the world. To see media figures go from criticism of the president to direct mockery of his supporters, even in this case alone, is Trump and his team must all illustrate the frequent depiction of the President of CNN as a media organization that not only does not like Trump but also does not like the Americans who support him.

