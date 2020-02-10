Advertisement

Dokken front man Don Dokken underwent neck and spine surgery in November. Complications partially paralyzed his right arm and right hand when Dokken said in an January interview, “My hands are dead.” However, a statement on Dokken’s Facebook page says that the metal singer is doing better and is expected to recover completely. He plans to continue playing shows.

The health situation of the metal veteran sounded miserable at the time of the January interview with The Classic Metal Show. The complications of the operation made daily activity difficult and made it impossible for him to play the guitar.

“It’s been two and a half months since I had spinal surgery and my hands are dead,” said Dokken [as transcribed from Blabbermouth]. “They don’t move. It’s very strange. It’s an interesting way of living your life. You have to learn to feed yourself, wipe your butt, brush your teeth and get dressed. Twenty minutes to put on socks, because one of my hands works a little, but not very much. “

He continued: “I hope – I try to stay positive – that maybe a miracle will happen and the nerves will slowly reconnect and my hands will work again. Or you will hear about me in the newspaper because I went to the surgeon’s office go and go to the desk and beat up his face and I’m serious. the guy was fun. he should be the best of the best. “

“At least I can sing,” said Dokken, although he wasn’t sure about the future of his band. As his condition improves, the band’s upcoming shows – which include a performance by guitarist George Lynch – still seem to be ongoing. Dokken previously overcame gastric cancer and vocal cord surgery to perform post-fracture shows in 2012 despite physical limitations.

After the interview was picked up by several metal outlets over the weekend, Dokken published an update on his Facebook page with the following information:

“A number of interviews about Don’s health and the use of his hands were published on music news websites earlier today. This interview was published in early January 2020.

Don had surgery on his neck and spine in early November 2019. There were some complications; Don’s right arm and hand were partially paralyzed, as was the general weakness in his body.

Don has been doing much better since this January interview and his doctors expect him to fully recover, but it will take some time. He continues to have difficulty holding items and is currently unable to play the guitar. This does not affect his voice. Other than that, there are no changes to the upcoming show schedule at this time.

Don has actively written new music, is in a great mood, is looking forward to the upcoming Dokken shows and appreciates the support very much. “

Dokken had three platinum albums in the 80s, at the height of their hair metal fame. The band remains active, with a series of shows starting in March and scheduled through September. Pick up tickets here.