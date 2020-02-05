Advertisement

Dominique Jackson was one of many reasons why the F / X sequence “Pose” has been a huge success in the past two years. However, she had her preliminary doubts that she was going to see a viewer at all.

“Sure, I’m shocked, but I feel very comfortable.” Dominique Jackson, 44, informed Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVE about Pose’s success at the Writers Guild Awards in the New York metropolis on Saturday February 1st. “Okay, I can handle that.” And after talking about it: “Okay, you’re a drag queen, okay, I can handle that.” As a result, they discover the feeling of normalcy and heterosexualism in it. When it comes to shemales, however, everyone feels threatened and all things are destroyed and all things are done. When Pose got out of here I felt like it was going so fast because it was becoming that trans factor. They didn’t see us as the women and boys that we are. And that was very difficult at first. “

Hopefully Dominique’s tentative mindset has changed in recent years since thousands of people have embraced the present whole, the characters, and the wonderful actors who play half each. Pose, which appeared in the Afro-American and Latin-American LGBTQ scene as well as in the traditional gender-specific ballroom scene in New York Metropolis in the 1980s and in the second season in the early 1990s, was extremely well received by critics and followers alike. In the first two seasons of Rotten Tomatoes, it achieved a 95% ranking and was awarded together with the Primetime Emmy Award for the excellent leading actor in a drama sequence for a number of awards Billy Porter, 50, in 2019.

Billy’s top prize, which was historic when he became the primary brazen gay black man who was nominated and won in every class with leadership at the Primetime Emmys, also hit Dominique. “My first answer was, thank you, God,” she said after being asked how she felt after Billy’s identity was introduced. “So many people in America are going to go to their sons now and say,” It’s okay so you can be yourself. “

Dominique Jackson on “pose”. Credit score: F / X

The problems look good for the native Trinidad and Tobago American, as she is starting the brand new decade on a massive foot. “I do quite a bit and do you understand what? I bought the place in my life where I just feel like I am a religion, that the problems that I can think of will occur to me as long as I am on my way ”, she informed HL. “And stay the person I imagine they’re human.”