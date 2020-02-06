Dominic Cummings prohibited the use of 'B-Day' for Brexit | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Tim Walker

Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings are all featured in this week’s Mandrake. Photo: TNE.

Advertisement

Archant

BBC whistleblower John Sweeney is not in the mood to praise Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson’s travel expenses, and why Cummings never received his “B-day.”

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

The timing of Sarah Sands‘the decision to step down as editor of the Today show is intriguing at least in one respect. It comes when the broadcaster watchdog Ofcom prepares to make a statement about a complaint her former BBC colleague has filed against her John Sweeney.

“Sarah is lucky that Dominic Cummings“the decision to ban ministers from the show made it seem like she resigned on the basis of a journalistic principle,” says Sweeney. He adds that it is his opinion that her three-year reign was unpleasant. opines, the show could not see Brexit as it was, rarely or never subjected to a thorough investigation, and worse, some presenters were allowed to be openly partial. “The listening figures collapsed noisily.”

In his complaint to Ofcom, the former Panorama journalist makes several serious claims about Sands.

He feels that her background in right-wing newspapers such as the Daily Telegraph meant that she could never understand the BBC ethos. “She turned the show into a comfortable diplomatic bank for the rich and powerful,” he says. “She was not generally respected.”

Sweeney, whose thriller The Useful Idiot has just been published, says that Sands, a close friend of Boris Johnson, could “officially” work for him in his Downing Street press team. The director general of the company, in succession to Lord Hall, “is not impossible.”

HIGH LIFE

For Little Englanders, Boris Johnson and his friends seem to have an insatiable hunger for trips abroad. New transparency revelations from the cabinet reveal that Johnson has incurred a £ 462,223 bill for travel abroad during his first three months as a PM. They were all performed on the Royal Squadron, the government’s own private charter flight supplier. His publications covered six destinations – including New York in September. The total cost for this trip to the United Nations for Johnson and 24 of his officials were £ 352,606. His travel expenses for the G7 meeting in Biarritz reduced the taxpayer another £ 97,271. More modest trips raised £ 12,346 in RAF flight costs, taking into account Dublin, Luxembourg, Berlin and Paris.

No word in the meantime Steve Barclayhis seven travels abroad with the Royal Squadron during his period with the now-defunct ministry for leaving the EU. The government simply says that they are “awaiting RAF costs”.

BUM RAP

Although Dominic Cummings is not familiar with a sense of humor in itself, it seems that some of the “weirdos and outsiders” he likes to use like to smile. I am reliably aware that during a brainstorming session to find ways to “make people feel good” about the UK leaving the EU, Cummings should be officially referred to as “B-day” on January 31 . Speaking out loud Cummings’ latest genius expression was inevitably greeted by crazy laughs. It fell to Cummings’ good friend Michael Gove to explain to him sotto voce exactly what a bidet was for.

CAMERADES

Brexit has not only made me many more friends than enemies, it has made many of my former enemy friends. In my Telegraaf days I wrote toxic about the theater critic Mark Shenton and the actress Frances Barber for trivial reasons to remember now, but as comrades during the battle for the Brexit, they both became real partners. When I recently met him, John Bercow smiling, I remembered an energetic campaign that I once ran against him, but he was big and kind enough to laugh at it. I would advise all journalists to meet the people they taunt.

– Tim Walker interviews John Bercow in the latest edition of The New European. Read the full interview here.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] Government