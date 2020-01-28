Advertisement

Dominic Cummings.

According to the Prime Minister’s sister, Boris Johnson’s senior adviser could be a “useful lightning bolt” for the government.

Rachel Johnson on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC / PA Wire.

Rachel Johnson said Dominic Cummings could be the man to make the unpopular decisions, and suggested that this would relieve Boris Johnson of the guilt.

Cummings worked with Johnson on the poll campaign during the 2016 EU referendum.

This included views on public service reform, with a call to “crazies” to apply for jobs in number 10 that are included in a longer blog post.

Johnson appeared on the BBC’s “The Andrew Marr Show” and said, “I saw a story in my absence where Mr. Cummings tried to get my brother to sit in a kind of pod with a group of advisors and that was rejected and I think the Prime Minister will continue his studies. “

When a newspaper colleague spoke about how to blame the person closest to a leader for controversial decisions, Johnson also said, “Perhaps he is the kind of lightning rod useful for this government?

“He (Boris) will make an unpopular decision, but it was actually Dominic Cummings who made it.”

