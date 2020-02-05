Advertisement

It was quite remarkable how fast the propaganda from Dominic Cummings

machine kicked in after the jubilant parties last Friday night.

While the Sunday newspapers went to press, the

The European Union had already failed

about the deal were splashed on the front pages in an extraordinary way

attack on the long-standing position of the block to which the UK is in the

Political statement in October.

Advertisement

Both the Telegraph and the Express used their Sunday

editions to outline Britain’s combative approach. Both, it seems, were

no doubt parroting the government line.

Spread propaganda and

fake news

Warnings for the newly discovered tactics for media manipulation of the conservative

was long before Boris Johnson won a second term.

Back in October, Peter Oborne struck

with certain members of the regular media who say a lot of politics

journalists are deceived by number 10 and spread its lies.

In his words: “there is now clear evidence that the prime

minister has released Downing Street by using the power of his office

spread propaganda and fake news’, referring to publications such as the Mail,

The Times and ITN for willingly spreading the lies.

“It is quite shocking that government sources within Downing

Street is allowed without being questioned in proper journalism

fashion, “he added.

“They just push this up and really play the role of.”

sewer for government smears and fake news. “

work interruptions

But few people could have predicted the extent to which Cummings and Co would go to facilitate their massive manipulation of the British press.

Earlier this week there was a strike during a press briefing after reporters from certain points of sale were instructed to leave number 10, especially those from publications that are known to be monitoring the movements of the government.

According to those present, when political correspondents

when they arrived in number 10, their name was asked and they were told to stand up

opposite sides of the hall – both sides of a carpet.

Andy Woodcock, the political editor of the Independent, said Number

Lee’s communications director, Lee Cain, then invited those on one side to

go inside and tell the others to leave.

The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Times were among the invitees for the briefing, all of which are known to follow the government line.

Media freedom

Coalition

So it was with a certain irony that the Foreign Minister

Dominic Raab posted supporting messages for the UN media

Freedom Coalition that met in Geneva at the end of last month.

The Task Force, which welcomed Sudan and Afghanistan to the

first establish ways of counteracting forces that have opposed press freedom

around the world, although many seem to happen closer to home than

elsewhere.

Russia’s report that Boris Johnson promised to release

once the general election was ready, it still hasn’t seen the light of day

because, as a senior Whitehall source suggested, it raises questions about the

validity of the Brexit referendum result.

And based on how the prime minister deals with the press

during the elections, there is little hope that it will ever be released

public consumption.

Ministry of Truth

It all paints a rather bleak picture.

While Britain is on its way to one of the most important political ones

years in recent history, the essence of truth seems to be at stake with the

owned by a pseudo-Ministry of Truth managed and managed by a non-elected

officially.

If Cummings says that two plus two equals five, that’s what it is

will be. Truth is a pliable construction in his mind, and it has been for some

time.