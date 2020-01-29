Dom and team are back! F9 The Fast Saga Teaser released

Advertisement

The franchise company Fast & Furious has just released a teaser for the ninth episode “F9 The Fast Saga”. The short clip gives a brief insight into the full trailer that will be released this Friday. The teaser shows that Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Torreto, has now become a family man who lives in peace with his wife Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and their young son.

See the Teaser Fast & Furious 9 – Teaser Trailer – Things Change

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvrW9mVE9qU (/ embed)

He seems to have abandoned the adrenaline and gasoline lifestyle he “lived a quarter of a mile at the time” and refers to his days of racing on the drag strip. Dominic can be seen in the teaser repairing a car and having a car having good time with his son, after which he promises to protect him from any danger that may arise in the future.

Advertisement

Towards the end, Letty shows up and gives her son a medallion that would protect him in the coming times. The Justin Lin action film, due to be released in May this year, will also feature Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron and franchise newcomer John Cena.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete or remove the content at its own discretion, for whatever reason

Advertisement