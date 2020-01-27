Dolph Ziggler dissatisfied with how Edge's return was shown at the Royal Rumble

Advertisement

WWE superstars are part of the action in the ring. It was only later that they could see how everything went on television.

When Edge returned to the Royal Rumble, it excited Minute Maid Park. The WWE production truck went crazy with the cuts too. They received many reactions from the crowd and elsewhere when Edge returned. These quick cuts didn’t stop when he went into the ring either.

Dolph Ziggler didn’t appreciate how WWE missed the Edge’s spear. So he tweeted wondering how the WWE production truck could have missed this spear.

Who cuts away from an official return to the ring, when two opponents are running towards each other?

people make mistakes, we all do it and i made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone have cell phone pictures?

It is not the first time that WWE has been slamming a great Royal Rumble debut. In 2016, the WWE truck decided to keep the camera close to a Roman Reigns puzzled during AJ Styles’ WWE debut.

It’s not every day that a WWE Hall of Fame comes back and gives you a spear. Dolph Ziggler would certainly like to see how it all went.

