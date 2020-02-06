Dollar Flight Club's February 5 offers for the Virgin Islands are over 50% cheaper than standard fares

Advertisement

Many locations in the United States have some of the coldest temperatures of the season. You might think of a short vacation in warm weather. Fortunately, Dollar Flight Club offers for the Virgin Islands on February 5 are an excuse for the jump. You can book a return flight to St. Thomas for only $ 225. So plan your tropical vacation.

If you’ve already used Dollar Flight Club, you already know that the service can offer some flights to Instagram-worthy destinations with significant discounts. To save you money and the time it takes to find the cheapest flights, Dollar Flight Club does all the dirty work for you. So you just have to book.

The offers of the Dollar Flight Club from February 5th give you the opportunity to book some cheap flights to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. While return flights to this Caribbean destination are usually priced at $ 650, you can save up to $ 425 off the price so your ticket is only $ 225. Over 50% off the airfare is a big plus when trying to travel cheaply.

According to the DFC, the best dates for prices are between September 16 and September 23, 2020, which means you will have a warm summer vacation. The airlines that offer these prices are American Airlines and JetBlue. These low rates are correct at the time of publication, but are expected to increase within the next 24 hours.

The cities included in the offer are located only in Florida and California. However, if you are on the east or west coast, a short trip on the map to one of the airports included may be worthwhile.

Floridians can get top prices from American Airlines in two cities. Round-trip flights from Tampa, Florida cost just $ 225. Travelers departing from Orlando can save just as much with this $ 225 round-trip ticket. Finally, you can take off from Fort Lauderdale for $ 254 round trip. Californians departing from Sacramento pay USD 324 for a round-trip ticket, while departures from San Diego cost USD 342 for a round-trip ticket. The most expensive price is a round trip from West Palm Beach, Florida for $ 388.

On your trip to St. Thomas you can soak up the sun on beautiful beaches like Sapphire Beach or take a day cruise to St. John. The beaches of the Virgin Islands with clear water are ideal for snorkeling in Turtle Cove or Honeymoon Beach. Visit some tropical plants in the Phantasea Botanical Garden for a relaxing stroll, or take in the breathtaking views from the highest point of St. Thomas. If you’re a foodie who wants a taste of the Caribbean, St. Thomas Food Tours gives you the ultimate tasting experience for $ 50 to $ 75 for more than two hours of tasting.