“Dolemite”, “Rocketman”, “Downton Abbey”, “Star Wars” among the nominees for costume design – Whittier Daily News

BEVERLY HILLS – The period films “Dolemite is my name”, “Rocketman” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood” are among the nominees for the 22nd Designers Guild Awards, which will be presented Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton.

The costumers of “Downton Abbey” and “Jojo Rabbit” complete the category of period films for the awards.

Disney / Marvel movies have all the nominations in the science fiction / fantasy category, with nods to costume designers for “Aladdin”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Captain Marvel”, “Maleficent: Mistress of evil “and” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “

This image published by Paramount Pictures shows Taron Egerton in the role of Elton John in a scene from “Rocketman”. On Monday December 9, 2019, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best cinematic comedy. (David Appleby / Paramount Pictures via AP)

This image published by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. On Monday December 9, 2019, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best cinematic comedy. (Andrew Cooper / Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP)

This image published by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Roman Griffin Davis in a scene from the WWII satirical film “Jojo Rabbit”. On Monday January 13, Johansson was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the film. (Larry Horricks / Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

“Captain Marvel” (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Rey (Daisy Ridley) returns to the big screen this week in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the latest installment in the Skywalker series of 9 movies.

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)



AVENGERS: ENDGAME..Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) from Marvel Studios .. Photo: Film Frame .. © Marvel Studios 2019

This image published by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks in the role of Mr. Rogers in a scene from “A nice day in the neighborhood”. On Monday January 13, Hanks was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film. (Lacey Terrell / Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

“HUSTLERS”, ESTRENOS, 2019. CORTESIA ESTUDIOS.

This image published by Lionsgate shows Ana de Armas, on the left, and Daniel Craig in a scene from “Knives Out”. On Monday December 9, 2019, Craig was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a film comedy for his role in the film. (Claire Folger / Lionsgate via AP)

(from left to right) Slim (Daniel Kaluuya, back to camera) and Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) in Queen & Slim, directed by Melina Matsoukas. Photo: Andre D. Wagner / Universal Pictures.



For contemporary films, the nominees are the costume designers for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, “Hustlers”, “Knives Out”, “The Laundromat” and “Queen & Slim”.

The prizes will be awarded during a ceremony organized by the writer / actress Mindy Kaling. During the ceremony, actress Charlize Theron will receive the Guild’s Spotlight Award, while director Adam McKay will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award. Michael Kaplan will receive an award for professional achievement and costume designer Mary Ellen Fields will receive an award for distinguished service.

Here is a full list of nominees:

Excellence in contemporary cinema

“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”, Arjun Bhasin

“Hustlers”, Mitchell Travers

“Knives Out”, Jenny Eagan

“Laundromat”, Ellen Mirojnick

“Queen & Slim”, Shiona Turini

Excellence in period film

“Dolemite is my name”, Ruth E. Carter

“Downton Abbey”, Anna Mary Scott Robbins

“Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Arianne Phillips

“Rocketman”, Julian Day

Excellence in science fiction / fantasy film

“Aladdin”, Michael Wilkinson

“Avengers: Endgame”, Judianna Makovsky

“Captain Marvel”, Sanja M. Hays

“Maleficent: mistress of evil”, Ellen Mirojnick

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Michael Kaplan

Excellence in contemporary television

“Big Little Lies”, “She Knows”, Alix Friedberg

“Fleabag”, “2.1”, Ray Holman

“Killing Eve”, “Desperate Times”, Charlotte Mitchell

“Russian doll”, “Superiority complex”, Jennifer Rogien

“Schitt’s Creek”, “The Dress”, Debra Hanson

Excellence in vintage television

“Chernobyl”, “Stay calm”, Odile Dicks-Mireaux

“La Couronne”, “Cri De Coeur”, Amy Roberts

“Fosse / Verdon”, “Life is a cabaret”, Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte

“GLOW”, “Freaky Tuesday”, Beth Morgan

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s comedy or cabbage”, Donna Zakowska

Excellence in science fiction / fantasy television

“Carnival Row”, “Aisling”, Joyce Schure

“Game of Thrones”, “The Iron Throne”, Michele Clapton

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Household”, Natalie Bronfman

“A series of unfortunate events”, “Penultimate peril: part 2”, Cynthia Summers

“Watchmen”, “It’s summer and we’re out of ice”, Sharen Davis

Excellence in variety, competition-reality, live television

“Dancing with the stars”, “First elimination”, Daniella Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”, “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin”, Lauren Shapiro

“The Masked Singer”, “Season finale: and the winner takes everything and takes it away”, Marina Toybina

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Whatcha Unpackin?” Zaldy for RuPaul

“Saturday Night Live”, “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala”, Tom Broecker and Eric Justian

Excellence in abridged design

Katy Perry: clip “Small Talk” – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” advertisement – Friend Goodheart

Lil Nas X: clip “Old Town Road” – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” clip – B. Akerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” advertisement – Christopher Lawrence

