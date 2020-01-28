“Dolemite”, “Rocketman”, “Downton Abbey”, “Star Wars” among the nominees for costume design – Whittier Daily News

BEVERLY HILLS – The period films “Dolemite is my name”, “Rocketman” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood” are among the nominees for the 22nd Designers Guild Awards, which will be presented Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton.
The costumers of “Downton Abbey” and “Jojo Rabbit” complete the category of period films for the awards.
Disney / Marvel movies have all the nominations in the science fiction / fantasy category, with nods to costume designers for “Aladdin”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Captain Marvel”, “Maleficent: Mistress of evil “and” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “
For contemporary films, the nominees are the costume designers for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, “Hustlers”, “Knives Out”, “The Laundromat” and “Queen & Slim”.
The prizes will be awarded during a ceremony organized by the writer / actress Mindy Kaling. During the ceremony, actress Charlize Theron will receive the Guild’s Spotlight Award, while director Adam McKay will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award. Michael Kaplan will receive an award for professional achievement and costume designer Mary Ellen Fields will receive an award for distinguished service.
Here is a full list of nominees:
Excellence in contemporary cinema
- “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”, Arjun Bhasin
- “Hustlers”, Mitchell Travers
- “Knives Out”, Jenny Eagan
- “Laundromat”, Ellen Mirojnick
- “Queen & Slim”, Shiona Turini
Excellence in period film
- “Dolemite is my name”, Ruth E. Carter
- “Downton Abbey”, Anna Mary Scott Robbins
- “Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, Arianne Phillips
- “Rocketman”, Julian Day
Excellence in science fiction / fantasy film
- “Aladdin”, Michael Wilkinson
- “Avengers: Endgame”, Judianna Makovsky
- “Captain Marvel”, Sanja M. Hays
- “Maleficent: mistress of evil”, Ellen Mirojnick
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Michael Kaplan
Excellence in contemporary television
- “Big Little Lies”, “She Knows”, Alix Friedberg
- “Fleabag”, “2.1”, Ray Holman
- “Killing Eve”, “Desperate Times”, Charlotte Mitchell
- “Russian doll”, “Superiority complex”, Jennifer Rogien
- “Schitt’s Creek”, “The Dress”, Debra Hanson
Excellence in vintage television
- “Chernobyl”, “Stay calm”, Odile Dicks-Mireaux
- “La Couronne”, “Cri De Coeur”, Amy Roberts
- “Fosse / Verdon”, “Life is a cabaret”, Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte
- “GLOW”, “Freaky Tuesday”, Beth Morgan
- “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s comedy or cabbage”, Donna Zakowska
Excellence in science fiction / fantasy television
- “Carnival Row”, “Aisling”, Joyce Schure
- “Game of Thrones”, “The Iron Throne”, Michele Clapton
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Household”, Natalie Bronfman
- “A series of unfortunate events”, “Penultimate peril: part 2”, Cynthia Summers
- “Watchmen”, “It’s summer and we’re out of ice”, Sharen Davis
Excellence in variety, competition-reality, live television
- “Dancing with the stars”, “First elimination”, Daniella Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee
- “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin”, Lauren Shapiro
- “The Masked Singer”, “Season finale: and the winner takes everything and takes it away”, Marina Toybina
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Whatcha Unpackin?” Zaldy for RuPaul
- “Saturday Night Live”, “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala”, Tom Broecker and Eric Justian
Excellence in abridged design
- Katy Perry: clip “Small Talk” – Phoenix Mellow
- Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” advertisement – Friend Goodheart
- Lil Nas X: clip “Old Town Road” – Catherine Hahn
- Madonna: “God Control” clip – B. Akerlund
- United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” advertisement – Christopher Lawrence