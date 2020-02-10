DOLE to support SAWs repatriated due to a novel corona virus crisis

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Minister of Labor Silvestre Bello III. Declared that Filipino workers (OFWs) returned from novel areas affected by coronaviruses, such as China, Hong Kong, and Macau, are readily eligible for financial and employment-related assistance.

Bello said the Ministry of Labor and Employment (DOLE) was “ready for its reintegration program”, which would consist of immediate financial support and help with employment and livelihood opportunities.

Repatriated SAWs receive at least 20,000 pesetas from DOLE. “If you come here, no questions will be asked, as long as you are an active member of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, we provide financial support,” said Bello.

The Minister of Labor added that repatriated SAVs wishing to stay in the Philippines will receive subsistence support from DOLE. The labor department will also support those who end up looking for work abroad again.

“We were busy building working relationships with countries like Canada, Russia, Czechoslovakia, Croatia, and even China (for that purpose),” said Bello.

OFW parents can also apply for scholarships for their children. “This is a long-term help,” added the work leader.

So far, a total of 30 Filipinos from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV), have been returned.

You are currently in the athletes’ village in New Clark City in a 14 day quarantine. According to the Ministry of Health (DOH), none of them had symptoms of acute respiratory disease 2019-nCoV.

It remains unclear whether there will be a second batch of SAWs to be returned and quarantined, but the State Department said it would be ready to help if they expressed interest in returning to the Philippines.

The DOH-led task force for emerging infectious diseases is also considering expanding the novel ban on coronavirus travel only from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau to Taiwan.

According to Bello, there are at least 120,000 documented SAWs in Taiwan.

“You can expect to add another 20,000 SAWs without papers,” he said.

The DOH said the decision will be finalized on Monday, February 10, after a task force meeting.

The current ban prohibits all non-Filipinos arriving from China and Hong Kong and Macau SARs from entering the country. Travelers who arrive in Hong Kong from transit destinations are also affected by the travel ban. Filipinos are not allowed to travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

DOLE had previously announced that SAWs affected by the travel ban would receive 10,000 pesetas and government housing and transportation assistance. The same benefits would be extended to SAWs that are subject to a travel ban to Taiwan if it is imposed.

Bello said that approximately 3,500 SAWs were stranded in the Philippines as of Monday due to the travel ban. He said the number could rise to 10,000 to 15,000.

So far, 3 cases of the novel corona virus have been confirmed in the Philippines. These are imported cases in which the patients came from China. One of them died, one was recovering in a hospital and the other was already tested negative for the virus after a second round of testing.

On Monday noon, the novel coronavirus killed 910 people and infected over 40,500 people worldwide. – Rappler.com