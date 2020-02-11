Advertisement

Roger Stone, former campaign advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at his criminal trial at the U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. on November 6, 2019. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

The Justice Department will revise its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after President Trump classified the original recommendation as a “mistake in justice”, according to a Fox News report.

Advertisement

The prosecutor said in a court case released Tuesday that Stone had to spend seven to nine years in federal prison for hindering the judiciary, manipulating witnesses, and lying to Congress for alleged Russian contacts. The lengthy sentencing recommendation met with public criticism from President Trump, who described it as politically motivated and inappropriately harsh.

“Election disorder investigations concern our national security, the integrity of our democratic processes, and the enforcement of our country’s criminal law. These are issues of greatest concern to every citizen of the United States, and obstructing such critical investigations is at the heart of ours American democracy, ”said the prosecutor.

A DOJ official told Fox News on Tuesday, however, that the recommendation “shocked” extreme, exaggerated, and grossly disproportionately “high-level officials” and would be revised later in the day.

“The department was shocked to see the sentence on the stone box file last night,” the source said. “The conviction recommendation was not what the department had been told.”

Stone’s allegations come from testimony he presented to the House Secret Service Committee in 2018. During this time, he denied talking to anyone in the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks.

Former special advisor Robert Mueller found no evidence that Stone had worked with Russia or WikiLeaks to release the Democrats’ emails.

Fox News also reported that there was no communication between the DOJ and the White House about the conviction.

Stone’s sentence is currently scheduled for February 20.