DOJ charges Trillanes in the event of a riot

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) accused former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of conspiracy to cause uproar over the “Bikoy” narcissist videos.

Justice Under Secretary of State Markk Perete confirmed the prosecutor’s resolution on Monday, February 10.

Advertisement

Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy” has been charged with conspiracy despite being the prime witness of the applicant, the Philippine National Criminal Investigation Team.

Apart from Trillanes and Advincula, the others accused of violating Article 141 of the revised Penal Code are Jonnell Sangalang, Yoly Villanueva Ong, Vicente Romano, JM Saracho, Boom Enriquez, and a certain “Monique”. They were accused of producing the “Bikoy” videos.

Also charged are priests Flaviano Villanueva and Albert Alejo, whom Advincula said they supported him during the so-called project.

Former police officer Eduardo Acierto has also been charged.

The indictment was brought before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. The prosecutor recommended a deposit of 10,000 pesetas each. The judge will now determine whether there is a probable reason to issue a warrant.

In the event of an arrest warrant, this would be the 8th arrest warrant for Trillanes under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Conspiracy to commit turmoil is a criminal offense.

This is Trillanes’ third riot under the administration of Duterte. The first two cases involved instigating charges in the Pasay City Courts, one for a Senate privilege speech on Dutertes Fortune, and the other for a media interview with the President regarding an amnesty to the former Senator.

Trillanes is awaiting the DOJ’s decision on another kidnapping complaint by a Davao-based businesswoman accusing the former senator of keeping her in a monastery and forcing her to sign an affidavit against Duterte.

Advincula accused members of the opposition, high-ranking representatives of the Catholic Church, and human rights lawyers for conspiring in an operation he codenamed “Project Sodoma,” which involved the production and publication of the narcissist videos.

The videos Advincula shared accused Duterte and those around him of being involved in the drug trade. However, Advincula later withdrew the claims in the video and accused the opposition of being behind it. – Rappler.com