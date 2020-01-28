“Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life,” says Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana will once again overcome social stereotypes with his upcoming release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan by Anand L. Rai. The star, who created his own genre with his unique films, will now play a gay man on the screen, which no leading star has shown on the screen. And it looks like Ayushmann will score eight goals in a row since the film’s trailer is unanimously recognized and loved by the media and the public.

We hear that Ayushmann will see the film with his whole family and relatives. The reason: his family was a mainstay for him because he supported all of his life decisions. He regards Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as a crucial moment in his film career in Indian cinema, which he wants to celebrate with his family.

Ayushmann reveals: “I am what I am because of my family. They have always been a massive support system for me and have always made it possible for me to make the biggest decisions in life. When I decided to pursue a career in showbiz, the she stood by me like a stone. When I decided that my trademark for taboo-breaking themes and characters like sperm donor with Vicky Donor, a man who deals with erectile dysfunction at Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, someone is playing early in Bala bald, now proud of a gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, they told me to always support my instinct and never think about what society or my immediate community will say about me. ”

The star says many people in the industry advised him to rethink a gay man on the big screen. Ayushmann reveals: “Your (family) trust in me and my dreams has made me what I stand for today, and I cannot thank them enough. Making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. Many people out the industry asked me to rethink that because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on the screen, but I knew this stereotype had to be destroyed and the time to change it is now, I kind of knew that I had to do it and take the plunge. “

The versatile star will soon be showing his film to his whole family and is very excited to see her reaction! He says, “I think I have the ability to do things differently and quirkily, and I wanted to raise awareness across the country of the taboos that are associated with the entire LGBTQ community. I was sure that we had to make Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan a family entertainer who put a smile on people’s faces to spread the film’s message to as many people as possible across the country, and I love the film has developed. My family supported me thoroughly in my decision and I would like to see this film with my parents and all my relatives. It is a moment that really distinguishes me in Indian cinema and I want to enjoy this moment with my whole family. “

