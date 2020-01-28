DOH monitoring 24 people with flu symptoms amid angonavirus fears

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health says that the people surveyed are foreign visitors who all have a travel history to Wuhan, China

MANILA, Philippines – The Ministry of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday January 28 that it is monitoring 24 people with symptoms of respiratory disease, and that travel to Wuhan, China has taken place.

The last figure, given during DOH press briefing on Tuesday, is higher than the 11 that were reported on Monday 27 January.

The DOH initially had a total of 27 investigated persons (PUIs), but 3 of them, including the 5-year-old boy in Cebu, who was the first case to be checked, were discharged from the hospital after it was determined that if you have flu regularly .

The 24 cases were found in the following regions:

Metro Manila

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Mimaropa

Eastern Visayas

Northern Mindanao

The DOH said the people surveyed are all foreign visitors.

The health department also warned the public against believing random messages circulating online and via SMS about alleged cases of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines. The DOH and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Philippines reiterated that there have been no confirmed cases of the new virus so far and that the people being examined have been isolated in the respective hospitals where they were admitted.

On Tuesday, January 28, the DOH activated the Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of emerging infectious diseases in the light of the emerging public health thread. This means that the response to the possible spread of the virus includes not only the DOH, but also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the Civil Aeronautics Board, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Philippine Overseas Labor Administration. – Rappler.com

