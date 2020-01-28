DOH follows 3 people on 'flu symptoms' at the San Lazaro Hospital

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Ministry of Health (DOH) confirmed on Monday evening January 27 that 3 people are being followed at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila after showing signs of the flu, fearing the new 2019 or 2019-nCoV coronavirus Philippine coasts.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told the investigator that two of the three Chinese subjects being followed had a history of traveling to Wuhan, China, the city where the new virus outbreak began. So far, the disease has affected more than 2,800 people and killed more than 80. It has spread outside of China and has reached neighboring countries in Asia, as well as countries in North America, Europe and Australia.

In addition to the 3, 11 others are “under investigation” by the DOH for possible cases of 2019-nCoV. In a press conference in Malacañang on Monday, Duque said the surveyed individuals (PUIs), whose age varies, are in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

North Mindanao

The DOH said that the people studied included Chinese, American, German and Brazilian subjects.

The health department also warned the public against believing random messages circulating online and via SMS about alleged cases of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines. The DOH and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Philippines reiterated that there have been no cases of the new virus so far and that the people being examined have been isolated in the respective hospitals to which they have been admitted.

On Tuesday, January 28, the DOH activated the Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of emerging infectious diseases in the light of the emerging public health thread. This means that the response to the possible spread of the virus includes not only DOH, but also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Local Government, the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the Civil Aviation Council, the Overseas Welfare Administration and the Philippine foreign employment. Administration. – Rappler.com

