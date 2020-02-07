DOH examines 215 patients for novel coronavirus in the PH

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – As of Friday, February 7, 2015, the Ministry of Health (DOH) will be examining 215 people at noon for the new 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines.

The last number was higher than the 178 reported the previous day, February 6th. Of the 215, 185 were hospitalized, 17 were discharged, and 3 died, two of which had causes other than the novel corona virus.

State Secretary of Health Eric Domingo said the last death of an examined patient was confirmed on Thursday, February 6.

The patient, a Chinese man whose age has not been released, died of “restrictive lung disease”. The DOH had previously reported the death of an examined patient, but for existing diseases that were not related to the novel coronavirus (READ: TIMELINE: the novel coronavirus epidemic).

A total of 48 of the 215 patients had already tested negative for the virus. At the moment, at least 127 test results are pending.

So far, there have been 3 confirmed cases of the novel corona virus in the country.

The first patient was already tested negatively for the novel corona virus in the last test round of the research institute for tropical medicine. Before she can be released from the hospital, another test with negative results is required. Domingo said that she is healthy and has no symptoms.

The second patient, her partner, who had traveled with her from Wuhan, China to the Philippines, died of complications from the novel corona virus. His death was the first death due to the virus outside of China.

The third patient has since returned to China after a second round of testing showed that she was already negative for the novel coronavirus.

Domingo announced that 9 patients examined had refused admission to hospitals. He said the DOH is working with the local authorities to convince them to be approved.

According to Domingo, some have refused admission for fear of hospital costs. He said they can be sure that the cost of the novel coronavirus treatment will be borne by the government.

The increase in the number of patients examined resulted after the DOH tracked down all 441 contacts in the first two confirmed cases. The couple, who had traveled from Wuhan, China, went to Cebu and Dumaguete City before seeking medical help in Manila.

Of the 441 contacts, 32 are included in the 215 contacts checked by the DOH, while 203 are in quarantine because they show no symptoms.

According to Domingo, 206 of the contacts still need to be interviewed by the Department of Health’s Epidemiology Bureau because of incorrect contact information. Health officials coordinate with local authorities in Cebu and Dumaguete to contact them.

Below is a breakdown of patients by region:

Ilocos Region – 3rd

Cagayan – 4th

Administrative region of the Cordillera – 4th

Central Luzon – 19th

Manila Subway – 78

Calabarzon – 24

Mimaropa – 4th

Western Visayas – 22

Central Visayas – 16th

Eastern Visayas – 12

Northern Mindanao – 9

Caraga – 2nd

Davao Region – 18th

Repatriation efforts

Repatriation efforts are underway for the 45 Filipinos who have expressed a desire to be brought home from the Hubei province of China.

Once in the Philippines, the returnees are quarantined in the athletes’ village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

They are expected to arrive on Sunday morning, February 9, but the date is not yet final because the Philippines has not yet received approval from the Chinese government for the return.

The government’s task force for the novel coronavirus also met with opposition from the local government of Capas, who said it had not been consulted by the authorities involved that the quarantine area would be in their community.

“DOH did not include Capas LGU in the last minute in the decision to use New Clark City as a quarantine zone,” said Reynaldo Catacutan, Mayor of Capas, in a statement on Friday.

However, in an interview with CNN Philippines, the city’s mayor admitted that the city of New Clark is subject to the jurisdiction of the base transformation and development agency, which offered the DOH the option to use it in its quarantine procedure.

Domingo said the DOH has since contacted the local government in Capas. He said the returnees are isolated and do not affect any member of the community.

He reiterated that Filipinos released for repatriation by the Chinese government are first checked by Chinese health officials before boarding the rented plane that will take them to Clark. You will then be screened again by DOH employees before the start. If they show symptoms in China, they will be sent to Chinese health care facilities for treatment.

The novel corona virus, which comes from Wuhan, China, has so far killed 638 people and made over 31,000 people sick across the country and worldwide. The World Health Organization has already declared an international emergency for the virus. – Rappler.com