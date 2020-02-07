Advertisement

Dogleg named her breakout single for 2019 “Fox” after Star Fox. And they call the album it came from “Melee” after another video game, “Super Smash Bros. Melee”. Anyone who shows up for a dogleg show, challenges bass player Chase Macinski to a game of Super Smash Bros. Melee and beats him, wins free band merch. Video games are serious business for Dogleg.

Today, however, the punk band from Michigan is giving you a present without having the skills required for elite video games. Today they share Melee’s opener and latest single “Kawasaki Backflip”, a breathtaking two and a half minute emo catharsis. The accompanying music video, directed by Austin Vansen, shows how the band literally breaks the shit while throwing the song out violently. See and hear below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjjygwmqG9M

Melee is 3/13 on Triple Crown. Pre-order here.