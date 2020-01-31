Dog The bounty hunter insists that Moon Angell saved him from suicide after Ms. Beth's death

Advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter “couldn’t stop crying” after his beloved spouse Beth Chapman died and he thought of suicide because of his loss until Moon Angell pulled him out of despair.

Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed a very uncooked, emotionally charged part of himself when he was in the episode of Dr. Oz appeared. The star with the greatest need for dogs, 66, confessed to his late spouse Beth ChapmanDying in June 2019 shook his world. For this reason, he started to think about his personal life. “I couldn’t stop crying,” the dog told the host Dr. Mehmet Oz, The dog’s tears, however, became much more fragile. “I’m Apache,” he continued. “I didn’t want to kill myself with a gun or anything. I used to take quite a few pills,” he admitted. “Beth forgot all of her massive pills … so I thought I just wanted a sip of water … “Dog quickly began to point out signs of a breakdown.

Together with his trembling voice and the tears that formed in his eyes, Dr. Ozblatantly a troubled dog on: “You committed suicide?” To which Dog answered without hesitation: “Oh yes.” Fortunately, one thing stopped Dog from taking his personal life. Movement too Moon angell“She’s actually pretty tough, this one,” Dog said, a hint of a smile on his face. “I say brutally trustworthy,” Moon said. Dog confirmed the feeling, including that he “brutally” discovered the moon from the examples. However, Dog’s confidante said that her mission was to “bring Dog back to the present and get her busy again.”

During the second half of the episode, Dog dropped a bomb on the Dr. Oz stage drop when he asked Moon to marry him! In the advertising clip for the moment everyone was shocked. Dr. Oz, Moon, Dog, we are sure that even the viewers who were absent from the digicam hit the jaw! Allegedly, however, Dog is not currently engaged. The rumors were true, though it wouldn’t exactly fit Dog’s daughters.

Everyone Lyssa Chapman, 32 and Cecily Chapmanhave attacked Moon on Twitter several times, accusing the long-time assistant and good friend of the household of moving to Dog’s house just a month after Beth’s death. “You are a disgusting woman,” Lyssa tweeted on January 6th at Moon on the Planet – which wasn’t too far from where you were before than. “

The Chapman’s historical past with Moon goes back a long way. Moon has been related to the Chapman household for about 30 years, and even served as a maid of honor at Beth and Dog’s 2006 wedding ceremony. What’s special, Lyssa claimed that Moon dated one of all her brothers, though she didn’t name it. Dog has seven sons. The proposal comes across as pretty shocking as Dog has instructed Hollywood Life in September 2019 that he would never marry to Beth again. “There won’t be another Mrs. Dog under any circumstances, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so unhappy.”

Dog The Bounty Hunter episode of Dr. Oz will air on February 3.