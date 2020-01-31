Dog Lyssa Chapman, daughter of the bounty hunter, arrested in Hawaii for harassment

Advertisement

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, was arrested in Oahu for alleged harassment and resistance to the arrest. The 32-year-old is out of prison on bail.

Dog the bounty hunterDaughter, Lyssa ChapmanThe 32-year-old was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 30 for alleged harassment and resistance to the arrest Hollywood Life, She spent only 25 minutes in prison before paying a bail, which TMZ said was $ 600-500 for the harassment costs and $ 100 for the arrest costs. In each case are crime prices. It is unclear who Lyssa allegedly molested.

Lyssa’s arrest came here the day a section of her father’s gaze on Dr. Oz went public. In the clip, Dog suggests to his new girlfriend Moon angell – Seven months after his wife and Lyssa’s stepmother Beth ChapmanDeath. Despite the proposal, the couple should not be engaged. Lyssa has disliked Moon, the household’s long-time assistant and buddy, who even served as one of Beth’s bridesmaids for her and Dog at the 2006 wedding ceremony. After the interview clip was broadcast, Lyssa tweeted cryptically and sipped tea with the frog and the tea emojis. She also tweeted a picture of Beth in a bikini and wrote: “#WhatARealWomanLooksLike”.

She had tweeted on Moon a few times in December and January, alleging that she had wooed one of her brothers earlier than she was supposed to have dealt with Dog: “If someone met your loved ones by wooing your brother, your father tried what would you do when your stepmother died What would you do if you went into your mother’s closet and noticed that she was pulling all of her clothes off and taking them off with her personal clothes? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho. Dog and confirmed that Moon was putting her clothes in his closet, only because he asked her to; When he saw Beth’s robes, he roared every time he went in front of them, the couple said in Dr. Oz.

This story continues to grow. Hollywood Life has contacted the Honolulu police along with Lyssa and Dog Chapman for additional information.