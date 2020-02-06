Does SAM RAIMI signal Bonker's solution to the Marvel-Sony SPIDER-MAN dilemma?

Advertisement

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures

Therefore, Marvel Studios could change their new directorial strategy a bit, and instead of hiring a younger and / or up-and-coming director, as is their latest practice, they could seek the path of veteran Sam Raimi to replace Scott Derrickson as director for May 2021 Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness,

Yes … the Sam Raimi …

Avi Arad, Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi on the set of Spider-Man

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures

The most popular director and creator of cult genre franchises …

The quarrelsome father of modern comics / superhero mega blockbusters …

The director of the forerunner of Marvel’s cinematic universe – the original Sony Spider-Man trilogy …

That is, the film series, which until today has been prematurely ended by some fans for budgetary reasons and led to the fact that Sony and Marvel Studios finally agreed to give Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the opportunity to revive the big character screen …

Angry.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

If Raimi is now registered, he may only agree to direct Multiverse of madness attached without bars. But given Marvel’s own description of the film, its genre abbreviations and its often hyperkinematic directorial style, Raimi can be exactly what the doctor ordered (got?) For the sequel, especially since Derrickson said goodbye to the film because of creative differences.

However, the recent history of Marvel Studios seems to indicate that a perfect storm is looming on the horizon of phase 4, making Raimi’s story an elephant in the room with Marvel films and the quality of the selection in full circle.

Why Raimi of all places?

This storm has an added meaning when you consider that despite the eleventh-hour contract that caused the slip, Marvel and Sony still have a Spider-Man dilemma to solve in the next ten years.

We have already described in detail what we think Multiverse of madnessThe film’s release date of May 7, 2021 may signal more than just a typical sequel. And adding Raimi to the mix doesn’t help dispel these previous assumptions.

But this theory is a good place to start to break an admittedly crazier theory.

So let’s start by cataloging the factors:

1. If Marvel plunges into a multiverse, it is likely that they will not do it half-heartedly.

The MCU’s greatest asset in 2020 is the MCU itself and not a figure or franchise. This is a safe assumption madness was released on the first weekend in May (originally by Spider-Man in 2002, by the way) because it will plunge head first into the multiverse, which means alternative versions of its greatest characters and concepts in colloquial language. And it’s not for nothing that it’s a prerequisite for being part of Disney + ‘s What If …? Incidentally, a show that may not be seen by chance in the summer of 2021.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

2. Sony has opened the door – almost parallel to Marvel Studios – to one of Marvel Comics’ most successful multiverse concepts – the Spider-Verse, which contains aspects of the Raimi-Tobey Maguire trilogy Spidey and Continuity.

3. Marvel Studios deliberately left their Tom Holland-Spider-Man in an existential crisis: his secret identity was revealed to the world, endangering both himself and, perhaps most importantly, everyone around him, like Aunt May, MJ and Ned.

After Marvel Comics exposed Peter’s secret identity to the public in the 2006 Civil War, they were smart enough to realize that they needed a ghost to put that back in the bottle. Tomfoolery, designed to convince the world that a trick has been done, would have been inadequate considering that Peter Parker was (and still will be) Spider-Man and has been suspicious for the rest of his life ,

Marvel had to immerse himself in the mystical and magical in order to undo it. In the 2007 “One More Day” story, Peter and Mary Jane struggled with the devil … or Mephisto to literally make the world forget that he was Spider-Man.

The MCU needs something like this to reverse what Spider-Man: Far From Home did in the end – and thereby reveal Peter’s identity to the world. Likewise, any explanation based on the notion that Mysterios, albeit manipulated video, will be discredited to the general public would be inappropriate, considering that Peter Parker was previously a non-public entity in the MCU and … oh yes … the vulture knows its secret identity independently.

4. Despite the fact that Marvel and Sony have agreed on another sequel to MCU Spider-Man (perhaps not as coincidentally on July 21, 2021) and another appearance by MCU, the studios still have to agree on a long-term basis in Holland Spider-future.

Sony almost certainly wants Holland’s Spider-Man to eventually act as a link to the burgeoning common Spider universe. This leaves both a necessary means to create the narrative transition for Sony and a gap for Marvel Studios.

Now mix it all together, considering Raimi’s potential surprise and commitment to SOP busting, as well as one last factor, and you’ll get a recipe for a fairly neat solution that moviegoers and fangirl and boy bones will please can.

Last factor: 5. Marvel Studios may be entering the nostalgia friendly phase of their existence.

Nobody can argue about the success that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios had in building a brand new film world. You could say they have had the ultimate success. But almost all storytelling eventually reaches the stage in which they begin to explore their own story to form new stories, and Marvel Studios has recently signaled that they are beginning to draw closer to their past, even the past that she doesn’t develop herself to have.

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures

J.K. Simmon’s surprising return as J. Jonah Jameson in Far From Home should not be overlooked as the studio is ready to incorporate past Marvel film story elements written by others.

The revival of the blade franchise in the MCU with Mahershala Ali is another indication that Feige knows that Marvel’s best-known film ancestors value the current Marvel studios.

So … and you waited long enough … until Tobey Maguire is back Multiverse of madness Finally, replacing Holland in the MCU is a crazy idea that we all should perhaps not dismiss.

Still with us? This is how it would work (and remember Sam Raimi is leading this) Multiverse of madness presents several alternative realities of Marvel, perhaps realities including mutants (stories for another day) and the Raimi-Maguire-Spider-Reality.

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures

After I found that out madness … And of course this presupposes that the details between Sony and Marvel are clarified. Then, in the Spider-Man sequel that follows two months later, Spidey may be able to find the person in the MCU that he knows who can protect and help his loved ones – Doctor Strange (who, by the way, also has a comic precedent Has).

Using a pseudo-scientific explanation in Star Trek style, Strange can perhaps show that he cannot simply put Holland-Spidey and his loved ones into an almost identical parallel world in the multiverse in which no one knows his identity, only this Peter has to take the place of take someone in this world and they have to take Peter’s place in the MCU world. So a fully-fledged Tobey Maguire heroically agrees to the swap, which could take something of the place of Tony Stark as the oldest genius inventor of the MCU, and maybe even as a public superhero, maybe even with nuances of the Parker Industries plot from Marvel Comics a few years.

So Sony anchors its own universe with the younger, MCU-raised Spider-Man and markets the original trilogy, which is still included in its catalog, and Marvel Studios lets the nostalgia-loving older Spider-Man close a narrative gap and an almost secure cash-desk push to get Madness in the multiverse for their problems.

Win-win, win-win.

Hmmmm … this is so crazy, it could just work.