Does Hollywood really like movies about itself? Research into Oscar narcissism

Updated: January 27, 2020 8:58:28 PM

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received 10 nominations during the Academy Awards 2020.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is less a film about the murderous Manson family than a tribute to Tinseltown himself, each scene a love letter to Los Angeles from half a century ago. With the film raising and dropping 10 nominations during the Oscar vote, it is fair to ask: does Hollywood like films about itself?

After all, early in the last decade there were back-to-back best photo wins for films focused on film making. The Artist (2011) won with a few words to tell the story of a few actors struggling to make the transition from silences to talkies. A year later, Argo (2012) conquered the crown on his true-to-life story of CIA agents working with producers of silver screens to camouflage a dangerous mission as an innocent film. And for years, prize-season experts have repeated the old saw that the academy votes on films that remind voters of themselves.

Yet an analysis of all 91 best photo winners reveals only two (as noted earlier) with important plot points about film making. If this analysis is extended to all 563 best photo nominees, only nine fit: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Artist and Argo, along with the 1937 version of A Star Is Born, Sunset Boulevard (1950), All That Jazz (1979), The Aviator (2004), Hugo (2011) and La La Land (2016). (The version of A Star Is Born 2018 swapped movie stars for pop stars and the other versions were not nominated for the best photo.)

That amounts to 1.6% of all nominated films that are primarily focused on making films. And among those nominees, only 25% won the prize (excluding this year’s competitor, whose fate remains unknown).

Titanic (1997) opened with the telling of documentary images.

Admittedly, classifying films in this way is an inherently subjective exercise. The dataset could be expanded with stories that use filmmaking as a framing device, such as Titanic (1997), which opened with the telling of documentary images. In examples such as Birdman (2014), as well as this year’s nominated wedding story, an important character was once in Hollywood, but is not shown on the screen there. And The Godfather (1972) famously contained a plot thread about a producer who is confronted with a death threat (transmitted through the head of a horse in his bed), but that is certainly not the dominant plot of the film. I drew the line with home-made films, so the video of the floating plastic bag in American Beauty (1999) didn’t make it.

Even with an extensive definition that includes these borderline cases, there are still only 23 best photo nominees engaged in film production, or 4.1% of all nominees in history. The larger sample had a comparable profit rate: 24% of those pre-2020 nominees were winners: The Artist, Argo, Titanic, Birdman and The Godfather.

But although these data show that Oscar voters are not obsessed with recognizing their own efforts, there are indications that the Academy Awards can go in that direction. Up to and including 2003, only 2.3% of the films met the broader criteria; since 2004, 10.2% of the nominees have done so.

From 2003 there was a series of three-year nominees who at least mention films in the plot description. Bill Murray plays a movie star in Lost in Translation (2003). Leonardo DiCaprio brings producer Howard Hughes to life in The Aviator (2004). In Capote (2005) the title character (played by Philip Seymour Hoffman) attends the premiere of To Kill a Mockingbird, the film version of the novel by his friend Harper Lee (Catherine Keener).

Before this price season, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story, there was only one other race ever involving multiple Hollywood-based competitors: 2012, when The Artist won the best photo, Hugo was nominated for his tribute to filmmaker pioneer Georges Méliès and Midnight in Paris received a wink for the story of a frustrated screenwriter who sought refuge in the past.

Films such as The Disaster Artist (2017) remained despite the expansion of the category of the academy list.

Many films more about film than the film story Story of Midnight in Paris were not even nominated for the best photo. Sullivan’s Travels (1941), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), The Stunt Man (1980), Barton Fink (1991), Adaptation (2002), and many other well-regarded films have not cut the best image. In more recent years, films such as Saving Mr. Banks (2013) and The Disaster Artist (2017) away from the academy list despite the expansion of the category.

The most spectacular of all was that Singin ‘in the Rain (1952) was never in favor of the best photo and yet it is now considered one of the best films of all time, with number 5 on the American Film Institute’s Top 100 list . What won the best photo instead of Singin ’in the Rain? The best show in the world, focused on a different kind of entertainment: circus, not a cinema.

Even this year’s list of films provides evidence that the academy does not automatically nominate suddenly about its own work. Although Once Upon a Time in Hollywood did it, others involved with film making such as Dolemite Is My Name and Pain and Glory did not.

Many factors play a role in the academy’s decision to nominate a film for the best photo. Although the data shows no lack of interest in awarding films about Hollywood, it is certainly not convincing that such an interest does exist.

But if the modest trend has continued since the mid-2000s – a trend that could be accelerated by a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater in February – then the future of film prizes may prove a greater interest in film itself .

