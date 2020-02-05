Does Arrow's photo behind the scenes confirm last season's journey through time?

Advertisement

Arrow star Stephen Amell unveiled an “explosion of predecessors” that took place in the premiere of last season – and that seems to underpin an idea of ​​time travel that was initially suggested by the episode’s title.

After simply starting filming for the ultimate season opener, which bears the relapse title “Starling Metropolis”, Amell tweeted a photo of the Queen mansion set early Wednesday morning that has not yet been seen – and which is currently set on fire mainly based on what we noticed in the last background season when Emiko went to Robert Queen’s grave.

Amell was annoyed that the picture shows not only the current, but also the earlier time. This is due to the consideration that Oliver’s mission with the monitor will require a journey over time / the repetition of moments from the previous time, as it is the inspiration for the five-part crossover to “Disaster on Infinite Earths”.

Advertisement

The official eighth season logline, which premiered on Tuesday October 15th as the main part of The Flash, states that Oliver “will face his most difficult struggle as he discovers what his future holds, to the one, the multiverse, which hangs in persistence, can make it disappear. In the last season of Arrow, Oliver Queen has to face what it means to be a hero. “

How do YOU ​​think the risen mansion of the Queen is causing problems?

Do you need an extra shovel for Arrow or another gift? Email [email-protected] and your request can also be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.