Dodgers' trade for Mookie Betts, David Price is finally official - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – They spent the winter hunting big game and finally bagged their prey.

Gerrit Cole wanted to be a Yankee, the Dodgers said, and not even their $ 300 million could change his mind. Anthony Rendon was not interested in the “Hollywood lifestyle” that comes with playing in Los Angeles, he told himself. Stephen Strasburg did not want to leave Washington. Francisco Lindor would have cost more than money and the Dodgers would not part with Gavin Lux and Dustin May to land him.

Advertisement

But they landed Mookie Betts. The 2018 American League MVP, along with former AL Cy Young laureate David Price, became a dodger when the complicated trade tangle was officially announced on Monday, almost a week after reports of an agreement were first released.

As expected after initial reports of the revised trade, the Dodgers acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, outfielder Jeter, outfielder Betts, Price and cash for half of the remaining $ 96 million downs and minor league catchers Connor Wong.

Downs (21), who was taken over by the Cincinnati Reds last season, ranks 86th in baseball in this year’s Baseball America ranking. However, the multi-year contracts of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor and the arrival of Gavin Lux at the major league level made Downs unnecessary.

23-year-old Wong was the 100th choice in the 2017 draft and similarly lagged other young catchers Will Smith, Keibert Ruiz and Diego Cartaya (the latter two also climbed into the Top 100 of Baseball America).

What was once part of a three-team trade is now a separate trade between the Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins, which sends right-hander Kenta Maeda and cash to the Twins, with hard-throwing right-hander Brusdar Graterol, the 67th pick in the Next Round Luke Raley, minor league draft and outfielder of the year, joins the Dodgers, although this deal has not yet been officially announced as the Dodgers make some 40-man squad decisions.

“We obviously have the superstar you’ve been talking about all winter,” said Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler on Sirius XM’s MLB Network Radio last week, which met with a response on his way to Arizona to open spring training. “A little bit of our depth sacrificed for it. But it’s obviously pretty exciting. ”

At 34, Price’s Cy Young season was eight years ago. Two of his last three seasons were interrupted by elbow problems, and his 2019 season ended early when he underwent surgery to treat a cyst in his left wrist.

But the Dodgers are very good at charging management – not just for the NBA – when it comes to their starting jugs. During their seven consecutive titles in the NL West Division (and two World Series appearances in the past three years), they have used an average of 12.3 starters per season. Last season, the Dodgers starting pitcher had a more than four day break in 117 of its 162 season games – not far from its annual standard in recent seasons. In the last three seasons, only one pitcher has made 30 starts (Buehler last year), and none have thrown more than 183 innings in one season since Kershaw and Zack Greinke exceeded 220 in 2015.

A lower workload and moving to the DH-less National League should make life easier for Price, who has signed a $ 217 million seven-year contract he had signed before the 2016 season for $ 96 million in the past three years graduating. It could be a consummate version of the late veteran Rich Hill – more important to the Dodgers in October than from March to September and used accordingly.

But the 27-year-old Betts that makes the difference. Adding his racket to a lineup that includes 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Corey Seager makes the Dodgers even more scary. They led the National League in slugging (.472), home runs (279) and runs (886) in 2019, took second place in the base percentage (.338) and had a defense that the majors in saved defensive runs leading 106 games won in the regular season.

Betts has made four All Star appearances in a row and four Gold Glove awards in a row. He has fought 0.930 OPS, 98 stolen bases and 116 home runs against 0.305 in the last four seasons, and his 33.8 wins over replacement (WAR) are second in MLB after only Angels Mike Trout. Betts has defensively led the entire MLB with 98 saved defensive runs (DRS) since 2016.

The addition of Betts already ends the winter of moaning from Dodgers fans who have been on social media for the past three months, grinding their Twitter teeth over the swings and misses of the front office, and collecting pitchforks and torches to get on the Chavez -March canyon.

They have a different kind of parade in mind – the kind of championship parade that followed Betts’ MVP season in Boston. The Dodgers have a year to do this before Betts, who will make $ 27 million this season, becomes a free agent.

Arguing that he is the second best baseball player after Mike Trout, Betts seems keen to offer his services for the next winter after allegedly rejecting Boston’s offer of a $ 300 million 10-year contract extension last month with the visions of a $ 420 million 12-year deal.

A year in Los Angeles – “Hollywood Lifestyle” and everything else – should give the Dodgers a head start on the competition to sign Betts beyond 2020.

If Betts helps the Dodgers free the championship drought monkey from their backs, this week’s moves are worth even more.

More about this story.