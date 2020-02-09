Dodger's revised trade in Mookie Betts almost completed - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Safe this time?

After days of negotiations to adjust the original business, the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed on a reconfigured trade that will hold out the Dodgers prospect but still bring Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.

What was once part of a three-team trade is now a separate trade between the Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, right-hander Kenta Maeda and cash to the Twins with right-hander Brusdar Graterol and the 67th pick in the draft for next year Dodgers. The hard-rolled graterol was originally supposed to go to the Red Sox, but it was his medical records that gave the Red Sox a break and led to a restructuring of the business.

Instead of Graterol, the Dodgers will now send the infield prospect Jeter Downs and the aspiring prospect Connor Wong together with outfield player Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox against Betts and Price. The price is half the price, and the Red Sox is said to have paid $ 48 million out of the $ 96 million he had left over the next three seasons.

Both trades have not yet been confirmed because medical checks are pending for the seven players involved. The upcoming Dodgers’ trade with the angels (Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling and a perspective for Luis Rengifo and a perspective) has been waiting for the outcome of the negotiations with the Red Sox and the twins. This deal is expected to develop further now.

Downs was taken over by the Cincinnati Reds last season and ranks 86th in baseball in this year’s Baseball America ranking. However, the multi-year contracts of Max Muncy and Chris Taylor and the arrival of Gavin Lux at the major league level made Downs unnecessary.

Wong, the 100th overall in the 2017 draft, similarly lagged the other young catchers Will Smith, Keibert Ruiz and Diego Cartaya (the latter two also rose to the Top 100 of Baseball America.)

The 21-year-old Graterol was primarily a beginner with minors and was able to help replace the depth lost by trading Maeda and Stripling after the departures from Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu this winter. But his 100-mile fastball could instantly play in the Dodgers’ bullpen.