Documentary team put pedals to their right in brain financing

A team of work colleagues takes part in the national On Yer Bike event for the benefit of Brain Tumor Research.

The five-member team of Melt The Fly, a documentary production company based in Leith, will cycle to raise money for research and participated in The Cobbler Walk of Hope for charity last September.

The cyclists – Austen McCowan and Will Hewitt, who founded the company together with Lizzie Hewitt, Alice Knight and David Byrne, were inspired by 39-year-old Gordon Shaw, also from Leith, who lives with an aggressive brain tumor. Gordon, a comic artist, is currently being filmed as part of a documentary about Melt The Fly about how he personifies his illness.

Diagnosed in 2012, 32 years old, after being first told that he probably had a stroke, Gordon heard after an MRI scan that he had a non-operable and incurable brain tumor. A few months later, Gordon received further shocking news when a scan showed that the tumor was growing and was now of high quality, meaning that Gordon’s survival prognosis would also be considerably less.

He received radiotherapy and chemotherapy and started making a series of comic books to help people understand what it’s like to live with cancer.

In February 2019, a new scan showed that the tumor was growing again and Gordon started more chemotherapy that, devastatingly, did not work when he had the results of another scan in October. Gordon is now undergoing more aggressive chemotherapy.

Will said: “We first picked up a copy of Gordon’s cartoon bittersweet in November 2018. Austen and I were stunned by the beautifully honest illustrations of Gordon’s thoughts. We asked if he would consider following us on his graphic journey and we are now filming for more than a year.

“Gordon is currently working on his next comic book that focuses on the caregiver’s perspective on brain cancer. It is an admirable subject to focus on – Gordon believes it is important that caregivers receive the right support.

“BBC Scotland has committed to broadcasting the film and we have the support of Screen Scotland, although the title is not yet known.

“Gordon is an inspiration for us. Despite his brain cancer, he continues his enormous creative output with the intention that at some point it can make contact with someone in a position similar to himself. “

Team Melt The Fly takes part in the On Yer Bike spinning event on Saturday at Lifescycle Spinning Studio in Leith between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. During the event, other people will kick in sync with music. Registrants can sign up to participate for one, two or three hours, depending on preference, fitness and endurance.