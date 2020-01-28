Doctor Who: Fugitive of the Judoon Twist reflects the 35-year fan theory

Advertisement

This one Doctor who item is suitable for spoilers.

The sentences “Massive Twist” are in the headline, so clear in case you haven’t seen the Sunday evening Doctor who, nice, in all likelihood turn off your pc and look to communicate with no one until you have watched the episode because we have bought enough spoilers here!

Prepared?

Right, WOW! Saw you? After which the place where Captain Jack was all … and Ruth was like, and you also knew it had to be a Chameleon Arch, didn’t you? After which her title began with an R, so I was always “Wait, they are going to transfer again the Rani? After which BOOM.

I had to have breakfast again with breakfast just to assure myself that I wasn’t making it up. Certainly, the doctor is in, but not the one everyone expected along with, pretty, the doctor. So what just happens?

Eliminate the unreachable

It is a source of constant hypothesis that the Docs we have seen have not been the full range, even before John Damage emerged as the Conflict Doctor. In “The Mind of Morbius” of 1976 the spirit of the fourth doctor is scanned and we see the face of Jon Pertwee, Patrick Troughton and William Hartnell go through the screen, taken over by eight different faces that we had not seen before, implying that possibly the first doctor … was not the first.

Earlier than the run of the Seventh Doctor was lower fast, script editor Andrew Cartmel was probably planning to build on this with a story to reveal that the Doctor was not just another Time Lord, and when the collection in books continued, there are allusions to a mysterious provision known as ‘The Different’, although this was mainly forgotten when the new collection started.

However, the Ruth Doctor cannot be a pre-William Hartnell incarnation. Why? As a result, she drives around in a police field. The TARDIS is only caught as a police field until it leaves the demolition site on Totter’s Lane. To place her somewhere between Documents 1-to-13. Maybe she’s a different Conflict Doctor that we didn’t hear about before? Moreover, this doctor goes very clearly under the title “doctor” and the Time Lord who haunted her seemed shocked at the idea that Gallifrey was worn out, while in the course of the time conflict that was a real chance.

Extra important is that there are no gaps. We see Hartnell flip in Troughton flip in Pertwee flip in Baker flip in Davison flip in another Baker flip in McCoy flip in McGann flip in Damage flip in Eccleston flip in Tennant flip in Tennant again flip in Smith flip in Capaldi flip in Whittaker. Or can we?

The canon gives us an idea where there can be a niche. However, to understand the place and why that gap exists, we must return 35 years to another multi-Doctor story.

A story about two documents

While Colin Baker has proven to be incredible in his audio adventures position, it should be noted that the Sixth Doctor did not get many glory moments on TV. Trying to “make him darker: simply made him seem merciless and attempting to give him a fan-pleasing second flip side that the Cybermen are not landing fairly. So producer John Nathan-Turner decided to return to 1 of the current doctor’s huge success story – in particular the 20-year anniversary, “The 5 Docs.” He assured the second doctor, Patrick Troughton, to come back again and set him and Colin Baker on a trip reverse recurring enemies, the Sontarans.

It is not one of the fun episodes. We will not go into his mistakes here, but one side of the story that irritated followers is that there have been some serious continuity errors:

The doctor calls taking the TARDIS to pick up another companion, Victoria, while the TARDIS controls are very much set to “Random” during this error.

Jamie talks about the Time Lords, which is unattainable due to the first time Jamie meets the Time Lords, in “The Conflict Video games”, he has wiped out his memories and the doctor is pressured to regenerate.

What’s more, the Second Doctor seems to be working in front of the Time Lords, when the doctor was fleeing from them until his third incarnation.

Most embarrassing of all, when Jamie and the Second Doctor appear in “The Two Docs,” they each look about 16 years older than before, a real blunder.

From here, followers started digging deeper, wondering why the Second Doctor worked for the Time Lords in “The 5 Docs” and “The Three Docs?” And while we’re at the end of “The Conflict Video Games”, can we really see Patrick Troughton rebuild into Jon Pertwee?

This is how the concept of season 6b was formed. The concept is that after his trial, instead of forcing the doctor to immediately regenerate, the Time Lords hand him over to the Celestial Intervention Company, the sinister Black Ops department of the Time Lords. The Doctor and Jamie had been the private hit team of Time Lords and were sent on missions for which the Time Lords would have relatively credible denial. After they were staged with him, they expressed a regeneration on him and stranded him on earth at the start of the first episode of Jon Pertwee.

This concept has risen to a state of semi-canonity. The novels gamers and The World Sport every function a Second Doctor who works for the Time Lords, just like the audio report Helicon Prime, and quite a few quick stories in the “Quick Journeys” vary. Moreover, followers have determined that the comedian comics printed during the Second Arts period take place in this era, especially since they end with a regeneration scene that seems much more complicated than Patrick Troughton’s face disappearing into darkness .

The Season 6b Doctor?

So where does that come from us? We have a doctor from before 13, she travels in a police field with a console room that appears whole very much like the one the Second Doctor drove around, and after we met her, she is fleeing the Time Lords because she “gave up her job.”

Primarily based on what we have seen so far, I would claim that Patrick Troughton regenerated in Jo Martin, and when the Time Lords finally meet her, she will be the subject of 1 of these memories that the Time Lords love much (the doctor is barely able to throw stones here), after which she gets the power to regenerate in Jon Pertwee. Everything agrees fairly well.

There are some inconsistencies. To begin with, except that the Time Lords felt very beneficial after they had recaptured her, this means that the doctor would no longer have regenerations at the end of the tenth doctor’s life. Moreover, the Ruth Doctor does not seem to recognize the sonic screwdriver – a merchandise that the Second Doctor had in “Fury of the Deep” (although it was not then the scientific scanner and wand that we noticed in later incarnations. It was only a screwdriver) .

These small inconsistencies, however, are nothing that cannot be solved by creating another enormously extensive fan concept. Go to the city!

