Doctor punished for warning friends of coronavirus dies after infection

Medical personnel deliver a patient suspected of having a new coronavirus on January 22, 2020 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong (China). (Cnsphoto / China Out via Reuters)

Dr. Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who was punished by city officials for warning medical school friends about the onset of the corona virus, has died after being infected with the virus.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the job he was working on (the corona virus), ”the World Health Organization posted on its Twitter account.

On December 30, Li sent a warning to friends through the Chinese texting app Weibo that doctors in Wuhan treated seven patients with SARS-like illness after visiting a fish market in the city. While asking for his news to remain confidential, he saw hours later that some of the news on Chinese social media had gone viral.

Li was one of eight doctors punished by the Wuhan authorities for trying to warn others about the corona virus. On January 3, police in Wuhan Li reprimanded for “spreading rumors on the Internet” and “seriously disrupting social order.”

The doctor later told CNN that he could not do anything about the punishment because he feared he would be separated from his family. Li had contracted the coronavirus in early January after treating an infected patient in the hospital.

The Chinese Communist Party’s English newspaper, Global Times, initially tweeted confirmation that Li had died. However, the tweet was later deleted.

The novel corona virus infected over 28,000 people, the vast majority in China, and killed over 560 people. In response, the Trump administration has banned foreign nationals who have recently traveled to China from entering the U.S. and imposed mandatory quarantine measures on returning U.S. citizens and their families from the region.

