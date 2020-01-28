Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses we currently have in the Hindi film industry. She delighted her fans and critics alike at her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath in 2018, and there’s an excitement for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which opens on February 14.

Aside from a few loyal fans and enthusiastic followers, not many know what the actress looked like before she entered Bollywood. And if you get curious, the actress herself is here to help you. On her Instagram account, she shared a small video that gives us an impression of what she looked like long before Bollywood was a dream.

She subtitled the video and wrote the following: Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make it easy what it was … let’s make it easier than what it was. Video and conversion credit: Namrata Purohit. Have a look here:

Well, her transformation from chubby to chubby is really inspiring. And she’s not the only one doing it. Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even Jackky Bhagnani struggled with their weight before coming to Bollywood and worked hard to lose the extra pounds. And a big compliment to her for successfully achieving a perfect body.

In addition to Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will make the first coolie with Varun Dhawan on May 1, 2020.

