Advertisement

Last week the Prime Minister set out his vision of tackling climate change in Britain after the Brexit prior to the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), the international UN conference on climate change that took place in Glasgow in November. From whatever perspective you consider this issue, few doubt that the way to a meaningful approach to the climate situation is through international cooperation.

However, it is obvious to say that the whole consists of the sum of the parts and that individual countries must make radical policy changes to achieve ambitious goals, many of which are now laid down in the law and must be navigated carefully.

Advertisement

As a lawyer who has been working on renewable energy developments for longer than I would like to mention, I have seen the policy journey Scotland has had to take to become a leading nation in tackling climate change. In recent years we have introduced numerous new laws and policies, including the law on climate change, the energy strategy, targets for electric vehicles and policy statements on specific renewable energy sources such as wind farms.

There is also no doubt that we as a nation have a more progressive approach to the need for radical social change to combat climate change. However, my experience is that there is a discrepancy between our high-level laws, the public attitude towards climate change measures as a whole and what is happening in practice. In recent years it would be difficult not to see negative articles every week in local newspapers about wind farms.

The truth is that, despite the fact that there is almost universal acceptance of the need to switch to a fully renewable energy-based electricity supply, it is becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to invest in Scotland’s most successful sustainable technology: wind up country.

Part of this is due to the changing cost structures that are needed to build wind farms; they were and remain expensive to build. It costs developers a lot of money in advance, and it can take many years before they ever see any return, with the risk of such a high investment without guarantee that they will get all the required permissions. Previously, the British government provided subsidies for onshore wind energy, but that has now stopped.

Developers are also confronted with countless other costs and pressure of resources through local planning policies, which often do not match the ambitions set out in national policies. Decisions on major investments are often made with local politics in mind, resulting in sound projects for which a large amount of investments have been rejected and subsequently awarded on appeal.

The most recent Planning Act passed in the Scottish Parliament has imposed more obligations on developers. Moreover, the costs and efforts for securing a network connection can be eye-catching. The costs are all right.

The facts about wind on land are clear. According to the Scottish Government’s Onshore Wind Policy Statement, the sector supports an estimated 7,500 jobs in Scotland, 58 percent of the total onshore wind energy in the UK, and generated more than £ 3 billion in revenue in 2015, while being the cheapest investment here was in Scotland.

From November 2017, more than £ 12 million had been paid to communities in the prior 12-month period due to the requirement for developers to invest in local areas through community benefits. Various important and cost-effective projects have been supported throughout the country. These projects can really make a difference for communities and in many cases can be transformational.

In other words, in Scotland we are good at wind farms.

The simple truth is that if we want to successfully make low-carbon and live up to our ambitions for climate change, we need to build more wind farms. That means that we have to start the walk when it comes to working together to achieve this. Developers need to improve their involvement with local communities, but decision-making at the local level must be more consistent and recognize the importance of local projects for the overall national image.

We have a great story to tell about what onshore wind has achieved in Scotland in terms of our trip to net zero so far, but we have to conquer hearts and minds to bring us the rest of the way.

Susan Law is a partner in the national service team at Lindsays