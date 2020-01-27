Do I need a driver's license in the EU after Brexit?

Advertisement

British drivers can drive in the EU as usual after Brexit and until the end of the transition period.

EU regulations allow drivers to drive with a full UK driver’s license in EU countries. However, it was feared that a driving license could be required on the continent after January 31.

However, a statement by the Ministry of Transport today says: “According to the take-back agreement, the regulations for drivers (both commercial and private drivers) remain unchanged in the transition phase.

British drivers will not need a driving license in Europe in 2020. (Kia)

“This means that British drivers can continue as before in the EU until December 31, 2020. Therefore, when driving in the EU as an EU, British drivers do not need an international driving license (International Driving Permit, IDP) in addition to their British driver’s license during this time.

“Whether internally displaced persons will have to drive in the EU from January 1, 2021 will be the subject of future relationship negotiations.”

After numerous delays, January 31, 2020 will be the day the United Kingdom leaves the EU after MEPs voted for the law on the readmission agreement and received royal approval. After that date, the United Kingdom enters a transition period during which many of the existing agreements with the EU will remain in place. From January 1, 2021, all newly negotiated contracts will come into force.

UK drivers may need an IDP when driving outside the EU. This is a small brochure that is available in most post offices for £ 5.50 over the counter. When applying for a card, people must bring their full and valid driver’s license for a UK photo card and standard Passport photo. If your license is the paper version, you must bring it along with a valid passport as ID and a standard passport photo.

