In his letter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal referred to the financial model of the Hong Kong Metro and suggested that following it would significantly improve Delhi Metro’s finances and lead to a much lower fare hike. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Advertisement

Elections in Delhi 2020: The Delhi metro service starts today, February 8, at 4 a.m. on all lines. This is done to make it easier for election personnel and others to get to their designated locations on time. “Election updates: To help pollers and others reach their destinations on time, Delhi metro services will begin at 4:00 a.m. on February 8, 2020,” tweeted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The trains run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until 6 a.m. After that, the subway will run all day according to the normal timetable on all lines, DMRC said in a press release.

“Trains run every 30 minutes on all lines until 6:00 am. After 6:00 am, the subways on all lines run all day according to the normal schedule,” said DMRC.

Advertisement

The subway normally runs from 5:30 a.m. on all routes.

Over 1.47 million people will vote for the 70 members of the Delhi Assembly today (February 8). The votes will be counted on February 11th. The high-voltage campaign for the “Battle of Delhi” was marked by an aggressive blitzkrieg between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

subjects

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here