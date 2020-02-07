Advertisement

Elections in Delhi 2020: The Delhi metro service starts today, February 8, at 4 a.m. on all lines. This is done to make it easier for election personnel and others to get to their designated locations on time. “Election updates: To help pollers and others reach their destinations on time, Delhi metro services will begin at 4:00 a.m. on February 8, 2020,” tweeted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The trains run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until 6 a.m. After that, the subway will run all day according to the normal timetable on all lines, DMRC said in a press release.

“Trains run every 30 minutes on all lines until 6:00 am. After 6:00 am, the subways on all lines run all day according to the normal schedule,” said DMRC.

Advertisement

The subway normally runs from 5:30 a.m. on all routes.

Over 1.47 million people will vote for the 70 members of the Delhi Assembly today (February 8). The votes will be counted on February 11th. The high-voltage campaign for the “Battle of Delhi” was marked by an aggressive blitzkrieg between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

subjects