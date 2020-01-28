Djokovic keeps focus on setting up Federer semi-final in Australian Open

Advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rampant defending champion Novak Djokovic drove past Milos Raonic on Tuesday, January 28 to set up a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final against Roger Federer.

The Serbian world number 2, despite problems with his contact lenses, tame the large portion of Canadian, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), while focusing on an eighth Melbourne Park crown and 17th Grand Slam title.

Six-time champion Federer is next after making one of his most memorable comebacks against the un-placed American Tennys Sandgren, who saw him save an incredible 7 match points.

The 38-year-old great Federer, the oldest man who reached the semifinals of Melbourne since Ken Rosewall 43 years ago, came through the action-packed collision, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8) , 6-3.

He fought off 7 match points and received a warning of curses, while receiving a rare medical timeout for a groin injury that hampered his movement.

But he dug deep to set up another showdown with his old rival Djokovic. The pair conquers everything in Melbourne and shares 12 of the last 14 titles.

They played each other 49 times, with the Serbian in front 26-23.

“I have great respect for Roger,” said Djokovic, who became emotional in his on-court interview when asked about the tragic death in a helicopter crash from Kobe Bryant, a personal friend.

“The match-ups I’ve had against Roger and Rafa (Nadal) have made me the player that I am today,” he added. “May the best player win.”

While Federer – in a record 15th Australian Open semi-final – has worked 14 sets in his last 3 games, Djokovic has had a much easier ride, dropping only one set of all tournaments.

But the Swiss number 3 in the world insisted that he felt good.

“It really depends on how you feel inside, how much it takes away from you. But I have to say I’m feeling pretty good now,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

His comeback against Sandgren was the legend, with his 102nd victory in Melbourne Park, exceeding his record in Wimbledon to make the Australian Open his most successful Slam in terms of won matches.

After he had taken the opening set comfortably, he felt the groin stretch midway through the next set. He did not move well and made too many mistakes.

He took a medical time out but lost the set and the next.

But he seemed to get a second wind and saved 4 match points on 5-4 down in the 4th set and another 3, won the tie-breaker and ran to victory when the admiring crowd went crazy.

Federer admitted that he was “incredibly lucky” to still be in the tournament, but he intended to make the best of it.

focused

The fit-weather Raonic reached the Melbourne semi-final in 2016, when he lost to Andy Murray, and the quarters on 3 other occasions, including last year.

He had not defeated Djokovic in 9 earlier attempts but had a monster serve and was undefeated in 59 straight service games en route to their collision.

That all changed when he was confronted with his arch enemy, perhaps the best player in tennis.

“I felt great on the field, I was very focused,” said Djokovic.

He immediately threatened and earned breakpoints on the Raonic server several times before finally turning to take the set and grab the run of the Canadian.

After the 63-game streak on his serve, his next one was only one, broken again in the fourth game of the 2nd set when Djokovic took a stranglehold.

The ruthless Serbian, who won 11 straight games this season, went toe-to-toe with the Canadian in the 3rd set when he asked for new contact lenses at 4-4, which became a medical timeout.

Raonic was not impressed that he did not wait for the switch.

Djokovic seemed to be struggling with his vision on his return, but it soon came back into view when he ran through the tiebreak to book his ticket to the semi-final. – Rappler.com

