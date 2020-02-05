Advertisement

Main train alarm.

DJ Khaled surprised college students during a lecture given by Miami nightlife guru and Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman at the Florida Worldwide College Chaplin Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Administration on Tuesday.

David Grutman and DJ KhaledWorldRedEye.com

We are informed that the scientists “had no idea” that the well-known DJ could come by.

“They were extremely shocked when DJ Khaled came in and immediately started cheering and taking pictures,” an insider informed the website Six.

The 43-year-old “father of Asahd” artist created Professor Grutman, who will likely teach the 7-week course and says, “I’m only here, as you know, to introduce a great good friend of mine. Someone that I look like. “

In the true way of nightlife, we heard that the Groot x FIU loot category had baggage, and there was a photographing step and a repeating wall to pose for pictures.

“I can now add Professor @fiuhospitality @djkhaled to my resume with a little help from my friends,” Grutman wrote on Instagram.

Stay Nation acquired Grutmans Groot Hospitality this week.