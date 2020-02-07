Advertisement

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks Ranveer Singh’s return to the Yash Raj Films Fold after almost four years. The social comedy brings him back together with the filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who plucked the Bandra boy for his directorial venture, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), and thus started an outstanding career for Singh. For a decade, Sharma – who produces the film Shalini Pandey is in – has been proud to see the actor’s rapid rise in the industry.

“We finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I’m going to stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has done his best career with this film. When we were on our way, we visualized the characters in a certain way. Ranveer, with his performance has taken the film to the next level, “he says. The film, directed by Divyang Thakkar, is about a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero when he works to empower women.

