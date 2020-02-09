Advertisement

This is the disturbing moment when a caregiver was caught on a hidden camera that hit, pushed and dragged a vulnerable man into his own house.

Images released by the police show Pearline Baugh, 62, who carries out a catalog of abuse on Peter Evans, 20, who has autism, epilepsy and cannot speak.

Baugh was imprisoned for four months after he had been charged last month for assaulting a person.

The mother of four was working as a night carer after Peter started struggling to sleep and his mother Louise Evans, 41, needed extra help.

Peter was described as “susceptible several times a day” and “needs a lot of care”, while his 11-year-old brother also has autism and epilepsy and ADHD.

Credit; PA

Baugh became familiar with taking care of Peter downstairs while single mother Louise slept upstairs in the family’s home in Bartley Green Birmingham.

In early 2019, Louise became suspicious, Baugh slept at work and used her cell phone too much, so installed a camera in Peter’s bedroom.

But when Louise checked the images again, she saw the brutal treatment to which the caretaker Peter had been subjected.

Other recordings would show Baugh, van Sheldon, Birmingham, push Peter onto his bed and bend his body in two.

Birmingham Crown Court heard when Louis confronted Naugh, denied the charges, and was told to leave the house.

Louise handed the video footage to officers who had investigated before Baugh was arrested and charged.