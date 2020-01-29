Dissatisfaction with democracy “peaking worldwide”

Advertisement

Dissatisfaction with democratic politics reached its highest level since 2019, according to a study.

Researchers at Cambridge University’s new Center for the Future of Democracy analyzed a dataset of more than four million people and found that satisfaction was at an all-time low in major democracies such as the UK, America, Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

The dataset includes more than 25 international survey projects from 154 countries between 1995 and 2020, some of which date back to 1973, and includes new cross-border surveys commissioned by the polling firm YouGov.

A detailed inventory of the global political mood began in 1995.

Democracy is in a state of unease

“Democracy is uncomfortable all over the world,” said the report’s lead author, Dr. Roberto Foa, from the Cambridge Department of Politics and International Studies (POLIS).

“We find that discontent with democracy has increased over time and reached a worldwide high, especially in industrialized countries.”

The study found that industrialized citizens’ dissatisfaction with democratic politics has increased from one third to half of all people in the last quarter of a century.

It defines “developed” as a citizen of Europe, North America, East Asia and Australia, and all the data in the report comes from countries that are electoral Democrats.

Global democratic recession

The downward trend in satisfaction with democracy has been particularly strong since 2005. This is the beginning of a “global democratic recession”, the report said.

This year 38.7% of citizens were dissatisfied, but since then it has increased by almost a fifth (18.8%) to 57.5%.

In the UK, the report shows that democratic satisfaction has been rising relatively steadily for 30 years since the 1970s, and that it reached a flood mark at the turn of the millennium during the Tony Blair years.

The Iraq war and the parliamentary spending scandal caused slumps, but satisfaction declined during the political stalemate following the EU referendum.

For the first time since the mid-1970s, a clear majority of British citizens were dissatisfied with democracy in 2019.

populism

Dr. Foa said the rise of populism could be “less a cause than a symptom of democratic malaise”.

“Without this debilitating legitimacy, it would be inconceivable if a US presidential candidate (Donald Trump) denounces American democracy as manipulated or if the victorious presidential candidate in Latin America’s largest democracy (Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil) openly maintains the desire for military rule.

“If confidence in democracy has waned, it is because democratic institutions have been unable to cope with some of the greatest crises of our time, from economic crises to the risk of global warming.

“To restore democratic legitimacy, that has to change.”

Democracy “could develop”

Professor David Runciman, director of the new Center for the Future of Democracy, said: “Not only do we have to think about immediate political crises, we also have to think longer about possible ways for democracy around the world.

“This means distinguishing what is essential for democracy, what is random and what can be changed.

“The Center for the Future of Democracy will look at the big picture to see how democracy could develop.”

